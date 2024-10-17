Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko ‘excited’ for life after DWTS elimination

While Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko might have finished their involvement on Dancing with the Stars, they’re not finished with each other.

They became the hot story of DWTS Season 33 due to their intense chemistry on the dancefloor and rumors of a steamy romance, which proved accurate.

However, Week 4 was their final appearance in the competition, as they were the latest pair to get eliminated.

That arrived on Dedication Night after receiving a 32 out of 40 from the judges, including returning DWTS alum and three-time show winner Mark Ballas.

According to an inside source, Brooks and Gleb still “plan on seeing each other post-DWTS.”

The source told Us Weekly that “they’re still having fun together. They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.”

Brooks and Gleb exited DWTS 33 in Week 4

Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars episode featured Brooks and Gleb dancing the Salsa to J Calvin and Willy William’s Mi Gentle. Their performance was dedicated to Brooks’s sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane.

Judges awarded them a 32 for the dance, which tied them with four other couples, including Chandler Kinney with Brandon Armstrong and Jenn Trann with Sasha Farber.

Even though Gleb and Brooks were among the top four couples in the previous week’s double-episode event, Week 4 saw them among the bottom couples and ultimately sent home.

“It’s been amazing, and we had so much fun,” Brooks said in post-elimination remarks.

“I want to thank you for an amazing season, it was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you,” Gleb said, praising his partner on the show.

Monsters and Critics reported that many fans celebrated the couple’s DWTS elimination earlier this week.

Brooks and Gleb to continue their romance after Season 33

Brooks previously called getting partnered with Gleb “a sign from the universe,” as contestants don’t get to pick their partners and only meet them on the first day before the season begins.

Rumors emerged before the season started about them exploring a possible romantic connection. While they playfully seemed to brush aside the speculation, it became a reality. A leaked fan video from DWTS showed the couple exchanging a few kisses backstage.

Over a week ago, reports arrived that they got matching tattoos, and Brooks shared a TikTok video to show it.

At the start of the video, a group of friends is lipsynching, “Girl, don’t do it; it’s not worth it.”

Soon after, the video features Glebs holding Brooks from behind as she lipsynchs some more.

“I’m not gonna do it, girl; I’m just thinking about it,” she’s seen mouthing.

The scene switches to Brooks lying down as Gleb appears to draw a tattoo on her midsection.

“I did it,” Brooks lipsynchs after bringing the camera close to her face.

Brooks’s sisters appeared in various TikTok videos ahead of Brooks and Gleb’s Dedication Night dance.

Brooks’s sisters appeared throughout the rehearsal package before the couple performed their Salsa in Week 4. A production team member asked off-camera if Gleb had the sisters’ approval.

“To get our stamp of approval, Gleb and Brooks have to win,” one of the sisters said.

“That’s the only way, ” another of Brooks’s sisters said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.