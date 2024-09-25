Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader DWTS relationship heats up as couple is caught in backstage video

Not long after Gleb Savchenko seemingly shut down rumors of anything romantic with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Brooks Nader, the couple’s recent backstage moment might suggest otherwise.

Brooks, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, is teaming with Gleb for Season 33 of the popular dance competition series.

They’ve survived past the show’s first few episodes, including last night’s double-elimination, which sent home one of DWTS’s most controversial celebs in recent history.

Fake heiress and convicted con artist Anna Delvey didn’t gain any popularity from the fans or judges.

Delvey made headlines with her ankle monitor bracelet, brief appearance on the show, and short answers to co-host Julianne Hough’s questions.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gleb and Brooks just made some hot headlines of their own and seemed to prove that they’re exploring a romantic connection while competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Fan video shows Brooks and Gleb’s backstage moment at DWTS

A video clip from backstage at DWTS has surfaced featuring the couple and several crew members nearby. Behind them, a small mirror with lights is set up, likely to check makeup and hair.

Gleb, in a white t-shirt, has his back to the mirror while Brooks, facing him, gets closer as they briefly kiss on the lips. Soon after, Brooks plants another kiss on her DWTS dance partner’s cheek as he holds her close.

Brooks then leans forward to check her makeup in the mirror after the kisses, just before the brief video clip (below) ends.

According to The New York Post, the kissing clip above came from a fan at the show who happened to look down from where they were in the venue and saw the couple. It’s unclear when the video was recorded on Tuesday, though.

DWTS judge asked about ‘the kiss’ during the show

The duo celebrated a big night as they remained part of the dance competition show.

During Week 1’s premiere episode, Brooks and Gleb performed a Tango to Shaboozey and David Greta’s A Bar Song (Tipsy). The couple found themselves tied with multiple casemates, including Delvey and Ezra Sosa, who achieved an 18 score from the judges.

During Week 2’s Oscars night, they fared slightly better and remained safe after they scored 20 for a Quickstep to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.

“Where was the kiss in the routine? I was waiting for the kiss to be in the routine. Wasn’t there a kiss?” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba asked them when reviewing their performance.

That left Gleb and Brooks speechless as Carrie Ann told them she was “just teasing” them.

Later on the episode, viewers saw the first two eliminations, as the previously mentioned Delvey and former 90210 star Tori Spelling saw their chances of winning the trophy end.

Gleb previously shut down romance rumors

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Gleb and Brooks’s potential romance. The couple was spotted getting cozy in New York City around the time of the DWTS cast reveal on Good Morning America.

A series of social media videos on TikTok and elsewhere also suggested the couple was getting flirty while working on their dance routines. However, Gleb seemed to deny that they were anything beyond dance partners.

A Page Six report earlier this month suggested that Gleb called Brooks “great” and said their chemistry was “amazing” but indicated no romantic interest.

In new remarks on Tuesday, they spoke about their situation as DWTS partners.

Brooks said their steamy chemistry in the ballroom doesn’t hinder them from performing on the show.

“I think that in both our industries, we’re always around beautiful, gorgeous people, and you just have to keep your eye on the prize and focus on dance,” she told the New York Post.

“We’re super focused on the Mirrorball, getting into the finals and, look, like Brooks said, it’s important to have good energy in the room because when you’re not, they can see you’re not vibing with each other; it’s really hard,” Gleb said.

“You have to want to be physically close up to the person, with that person. We have that, [we’re] vibing, it makes it so much easier,” he said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.