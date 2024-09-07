Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko get cozy as they address DWTS chemistry

Are sparks flying between Dancing With the Stars partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko?

The romance rumor mill seems to be heating up, as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model and professional dancer look to be cozying up to each other.

Brooks, 28, was revealed in the DWTS Season 33 cast earlier this week, with Gleb, 40, as her dance instructor and partner for the competition.

Other celebs competing on the show include Anna Delvey, Stephen Nedoroscik, Dwight Howard, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, and The Bachelorette Jenn Trann.

Already, fans are rooting for their favorite stars or dance professionals to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, with former NBA star Howard and the Olympic athletes among the early picks.

However, many people can’t ignore that Brooks and Gleb have a noticeable chemistry that could take them far on the dance floor.

Brooks and Gleb comment about their chemistry for DWTS 33

After revealing that Gleb and Brooks are DWTS 33 partners, they appeared in several interviews with publications, including US Weekly.

While duos like Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik or Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard stood next to one another during interviews, Gleb and Brooks looked much cozier.

Gleb responded to an immediate question from Us Weekly about his chemistry with Brooks for DWTS.

“I think we have a good energy. I think we got good vibes. I mean, it’s nice to be in a room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with,” Gleb said with his arm around Brooks.

“It’s so annoying when you’re trying to learn something, and you have to look at this,” Brooks joked, adding, “But no, we’ll work it out.”

Brooks also said her family “freaked out” when they learned she’d be part of Dancing With the Stars.

When asked who their biggest competition might be, Brooks said, “The Olympians.” However, Gleb said it would be Chandler Kinney since she has danced since a young age.

“Oh right, sneaky Chandler,” Brooks said of their DWTS 33 castmate.

Gleb and Brooks were spotted getting cozy on a trip

Their recent outing may have added to the early speculation that they are more than dance partners.

After being revealed as DWTS partners, they were spotted out and about in New York City earlier this week, looking comfortable and cozy together.

In The Daily Mail’s report featuring photos, Brooks had an arm around Gleb enjoyed an outdoor lunch. Additional images showed them walking together side-by-side.

Gleb wore his dark grey shirt open, a white vest underneath, and sweatpants. Brooks’s hair featured soft waves falling toward her shoulders from underneath a Sports Illustrated baseball cap.

Speculation previously arrived that Brooks was dating divorced NFL star Tom Brady. They appeared together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, but whether Brooks is dating anyone now is unknown.

Meanwhile, Gleb and his wife, Elena Samodanova, were divorced in 2021 after 14 years of marriage. Gleb and his girlfriend of three years, Elena Belle, split this past April.

Fans reacted to the Instagram DWTS cast photo (above) featuring the couple dressed in glitzy and glamorous dance attire.

“They always give Gleb the hot girls lol,” a commenter said.

“Good looking couple! Should have good chemistry!” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @brooksnader/Instagram

“Y’all need to be dating! Oh lawdy…..sizzle,” a commenter wrote with several fire emojis.

It remains to be seen whether Glebs and Brooks are exploring a romantic relationship or playing it up for their DWTS season.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.