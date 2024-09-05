Dwight Howard reveals he and Daniella Karagach are starting DWTS rehearsals late: ‘It was my fault’

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is ready to take his basketball skills to the dance floor as he’s among the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 competitors.

Dwight starred for several NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, and will partner with dance professional Daniella Karagach on DWTS.

The towering center will appear in a cast that includes Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran, and convicted con artist Anna Delvey.

While Dwight stands tall above most of his competition on the court, his height could present some challenges for his dance partner.

However, she knows how to win with basketball players as her teammates since she and former NBA star Iman Shumpert captured the Mirrorball Trophy several seasons ago.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That said, Dwight revealed that he and Daniella have yet to begin their rehearsals and will start the schedule late, indicating he was at fault for the delay.

Dwight and Daniella are starting DWTS rehearsals late

Dwight was among the early reveals for DWTS Season 33 cast on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. He also appeared in various interviews for publications, including The Hollywood Reporter (below).

THR asked Dwight how rehearsals for the show had been going so far, and he revealed that they hadn’t started yet.

“We’ve just been talking and building chemistry and stuff like that, and then this weekend and next week, we’re gonna start the process of the Mirrorball,” Dwight shared.

Daniella said it’s “definitely not the process” they usually go through when preparing for DWTS, indicating it’s “not voluntary.”

“It didn’t happen like it was supposed to happen,” Dwight said, adding, “It was my fault.”

He joked that he’d been practicing dance moves and had fallen and hit his head, so he needed a few days to “get [his] bearings back.”

“Actually, he’s just being a good dad, and he’s gonna be there for his kids on the weekend, and then he flies back over,” Daniella shared.

Dwight indicated that his son had just started playing football, and his daughter is now playing volleyball, so he wanted to be there for their first games. He said after that, he would “head out to work.”

Daniella addressed her height difference with DWTS partner

Dwight is easily the tallest contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 33, standing at 6-foot-10. As mentioned, Daniella previously won with another basketball player, Iman Shumpert, who is shorter at 6-foot-5.

While talking to US Weekly (below), the height difference was quite noticeable as they stood together for the interview.

When Dwight said he didn’t see their height as “being a problem,” his dance partner seemed taken aback by his remarks.

“Just you wait,” Daniella joked regarding his comment.

“Honestly, though, all I can ask is for him to have an open mind to this process, and he already does. He’s already the most amazing partner. I’m just excited to get started,” she added.

Daniella said, “Things are going to have to be different” with their dance routines, and they would “have to alter a few things.”

The former NBA star said that Dancing with the Stars is something he “wanted to do forever” and is “thankful” to be part of it.

During the interview with THR, he rated his dance skills as “Like an 8,” and Daniella was shocked by his answer. She claimed she’d yet to see any of his dancing.

Dwight added that he meant “8 like club dancing,” which made more sense after he explained.

He seemingly wrapped up an 18-year superstar career in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2020, he captured his first and only NBA championship with the team alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dwight also appeared in eight NBA All-Star games, won the league’s Slam Dunk contest, and is No. 10 on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list.

“I think you have two of the hardest working dancers in the history of Dancing with the Stars,” he also said regarding his and Daniella’s participation in Season 33.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.