Derek Hough shares DWTS Season 33 cast picks before GMA reveal

Like fans, Derek Hough is excited about Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, which will feature another dynamic cast of celebrities and dance professionals.

The reveal has yet to occur, with only one DWTS competitor revealed so far on Good Morning America.

Hough, formerly a pro dancer on the show, is now among the panel of judges alongside Carie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

As a part of the show for many seasons, he’s seen various celebrities give their best efforts on the dancefloor.

That includes singers, actors, reality TV stars, Olympic athletes and professional athletes.

Hough recently shared three celebs he’d “love to see” on the dancefloor vying for that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Hough names his top three picks for DWTS 33

Hough said he “would love to see” Mad Max Furiosa actress Anya Taylor-Joy as she’d be “fantastic” as a Dancing With the Stars competitor.

“She’s a great actress but I’ve also heard that she’s a great dancer, too, so I would love to see her dance,” he said.

Another individual he’d choose as a DWTS contestant is singer Celine Dion, who received praise for her incredible return performance at the Paris Olympics last month.

“I always talk about Celine Dion, because every time I see her, we end up dancing, and so I’d love to see her,” Hough said, per Parade.

Last but not least, he mentioned a popular reality television star, Phaedra Parks, as a potential competitor on the dancefloor.

“I was really into The Traitors this past year, I loved it because I love playing Mafia, it’s such a fun game. I thought Phaedra, she’s a character, I think she would be fantastic on the show,” Hough said.

Phaedra appeared in Seasons 3 to 9 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta and returned recently for Season 16. She also competed in Peacock’s The Traitors Season 2 and almost reached the end but was banished from the game just an episode before the finale.

Hough made a call to make sure they had a specific competitor for DWTS 33

As mentioned, there’s already one confirmed celebrity for DWTS Season 33. Good Morning America featured an early reveal with Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik announced as part of the cast.

Nedoroscik, 25, won silver with the United States men’s gymnastics team in Paris, France, last month. He also became a viral sensation as an internet meme after a photo circulated that appeared to show him sleeping before an event.

According to Hough, he’s in favor of the Olympic medalist joining the show and even placed a call to ensure DWTS would secure him.

“t’s so funny, I actually called it. I saw Stephen on TV with the glasses and I texted Deena [Katz], the casting director, I said, ‘Deena, are you already making a call?’ She’s like, ‘I’m on it.’ She was already ahead of the game. Of course, she’s incredible,” Hough shared, per Parade.

While Hough needs to remain impartial as a judge, he’ll likely enjoy watching what Nedoroscik brings from the Olympics to the dancefloor.

Multiple Olympic athletes have succeeded in winning the show, but other stars will also be vying for that coveted trophy. The full announcement is expected on ABC’s GMA on Wednesday, September 4.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.