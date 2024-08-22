GMA reveals DWTS Season 33 cast member and fans say they ‘can’t wait’ to watch

Good Morning America revealed the first cast member for the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast, and fans are ready to see him on the dancefloor.

In past seasons, viewers watched Olympic medalists compete on DWTS and perform quite well.

Many of them won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, which has since been renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in honor of the late DWTS judge.

On Thursday’s GMA, anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Gio Benitez revealed Team USA Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is in DWTS Season 33.

In addition to winning a bronze medal with the United States men’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics this summer, Nedoroscik went viral as a funny meme.

During his chat with Roberts, Benitez, and Stephanopoulos, he said he’s “very excited” to compete on the show, and it seems fans feel the same about watching him.

Nedoroscik is the first reveal for DWTS 33

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics reported about fan speculation for the DWTS Season 33 early reveal. Many guessed correctly, as they pinpointed several Olympians, with Nedoroscik’s name mentioned several times.

Roberts introduced Nedoroscik as a two-time bronze medalist and “first male gymnast to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.”

Known as “Pommel Horse Guy,” Nedoroscik had a fun entrance, showing his gymnastics skills on the floor in the GMA studio. After the hosts greeted him, he took his bronze medals from the table and put them around his neck.

“I’m very excited,” Nedoroscik told the hosts about being part of Season 33.

“I’m hoping to bring some flair. I want to do some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or a handstand. I wanna have fun with it,” he said when asked if he’d bring his other skills to the dance competition show.

Nedoroscik also addressed the popular meme that appears to show him asleep just before competing at the Olympics. He explained that he was calming himself down with breathing exercises and visualization.

When asked if he would use that same technique with DWTS, Nedoroscik said he thought so. However, he was unsure if he’d wear his trademark glasses, go without them, or maybe get a new pair that fits a DWTS theme.

Nedoroscik is now one of many celebrity competitors for Season 33. The entire cast, including professional dancers, will be officially announced on Wednesday, September 4.

DWTS fans ‘can’t wait’ to watch and vote for Olympic star

Like Nedoroscik is excited to compete on DWTS, fans seem excited to watch him on the dance floor. More than a few said they’d watch just for him and regularly vote for him.

One fan said they “stopped watching years ago” but will return for Season 33 with Nedoroscik as “The ONLY reason” they would watch.

“I can’t wait to see him dance!” a fan commented on GMA’s Instagram post.

Another commenter called him “a fun watch” with a “positive infectious personality.”

A commenter wrote, “he already has my vote 😍❤️ most smiley kid ever!”

“Yay he will get all my votes !! Go stephen!!” another fan commented.

Multiple Olympic athletes have won DWTS, including gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson, figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno.

Nedoroscik will try to make history as the first male gymnast to win DWTS. It seems fans already have his back in the voting before he’s even stepped onto the dancefloor.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.