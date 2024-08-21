Here’s who DWTS fans think will be the early reveal for Season 33

Dancing With the Stars fans are ready for the reveal of the official cast member for Season 33.

Rumors continue to swirl about who might join the cast, including several popular Olympics from Team USA.

One of those candidates even suggested he would attempt the show if selected for the competition.

DWTS co-host Julianne Hough also potentially revealed a retired professional athlete who might participate in the show.

This week, an early reveal arrives for the first competitor to attempt to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Fans will learn who is on the show when Good Morning America drops the news on Thursday.

Fans gave their best guesses for the DWTS Season 33 cast’s early reveal

A Reddit forum post features a DWTS fan discussion about this week’s Season 33 early reveal, and many individuals seemed to believe the GMA announcement will be about an Olympic athlete.

“Either Stephen [Nedoroscik] or Ilona [Maher], but I think it’ll be Stephen,” a fan commented, suggesting the Team USA gymnast.

The same commenter said they doubted it would be Robert Irwin for the DWTS early reveal.

“I think it will be an Olympian. Especially since we just came off the Olympics,” another commenter said, while one wrote, “It has to be an Olympian.”

Pic credit: @IndigoWolf4711/Reddit.com/r/dancingwiththestars

Other fans echoed the sentiments about having an Olympian as the first reveal, with one saying, “please be Stephen!!”

They also added they wouldn’t mind seeing Ilona Maher or Jordan Chiles in the cast, “but that might be unrealistic.”

Another commenter suggested it could be someone who is a host at GMA. That prompted the original Reddit post author to recall that GMA’s Ginger Zee was an early DWTS reveal. They suggested ABC’s Will Ganss could be the Season 33 early reveal.

Pic credit: @IndigoWolf4711/Reddit.com/r/dancingwiththestars

Of the Olympians, many fans are rallying behind the three individuals mentioned above. Maher, who rose to fame on social media, was part of the USA women’s rugby team, which won a bronze medal. Nedoroscik and the men’s gymnastics team also claimed a bronze medal for the United States.

Women’s gymnast Chiles initially won an individual bronze medal at the Paris Olympics but later had it stripped, causing plenty of outrage. That’s made her a sentimental pick by fans to participate in DWTS, following in the footsteps of other former Olympic athletes.

GMA revealed a reality TV star as DWTS Season 32’s first competitor

Last year, GMA’s Lara Spencer presented an early reveal for DWTS Season 32. A special video featured DWTS judge and former pro dancer Derek Hough dropping the news.

Hough appeared on-screen and was joined by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as she announced her participation in the show.

“Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dancefloor,” Derek said in the early reveal.

Madix partnered with Pasha Pashkov and finished third overall behind the runner-up team, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, and the winning team, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fans will find out on Thursday, August 22, at some point during ABC’s GMA to see if they guessed the first celebrity for Season 33!

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.