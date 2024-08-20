Michael Strahan misses GMA episodes as ex-wife shares update about their daughter

Michael Strahan missed recent Good Morning America episodes amid several significant events.

He regularly appears behind the GMA desk with co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

However, Strahan was absent from the lineup on Monday and Tuesday, with Will Reeve filling in for him during the episodes.

Meanwhile, the Pro Football Hall of Famer appears busy with multiple events, including helping his family.

Over the weekend, Strahan was in New York and on stage for a special fan event before he turned his attention to his family.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

His ex-wife provided an update which may have shed light on Strahan’s whereabouts for Monday.

Strahan’s GMA absence arrives amid a family event

It’s no secret that Strahan is devoted to his family. He often spends time with his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan, whom he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

Isabella became part of a story on GMA earlier this year when she revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts.

As Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago, Isabella completed her third round of chemotherapy and shared she is cancer-free. With that, she and Sophia are preparing for college on opposite sides of the country.

Strahan’s ex-wife shared a photo of her and Sophia together at a restaurant a few days ago.

“With my girl Sophia at Wrightsville Beach! Tomorrow headed to DUKE UNIVERSITY TO START SOPHOMORE YEAR,” Muggli wrote in her caption.

At the time of her diagnosis, Isabella attended the University of Southern California. However, her battle with medulloblastoma and her journey to get healthier became the top priority as she stepped away from her semester at school.

Earlier this month, she shared an update on her TikTok, which featured a photo of herself in her USC sweatshirt. It included a voiceover from part of reality TV’s The Kardashians, as Isabella appeared on screen to lipsynch part of the conversation.

However, Isabella hasn’t shared any recent updates about her return to USC.

In the past several days, commenters reacted to Muggli’s update about Sophia, with many wishing her well for her sophomore year.

“So exciting. This will be a great year for all!” one individual commented.

“Sohpia is smart, kind, and a beautiful person. I’m sure she rocking it at Duke!” another commenter said.

“Best wishes for a better year! Enjoy,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @jeanstrahan_/Instagram

Strahan participated in a big event with fans

Over the weekend, Fanatics FanFest took place in New York City. The massive event celebrated sports, including collectibles, merchandise, panels, meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities.

Strahan participated in NYC’s event, as the Michael Strahan Brand revealed they had some of their MSX NFL gear available for fans to check out.

In addition, Strahan participated in The Butterfly Effect panel, a discussion featuring hip-hop star Travis Scott, known for his music and popular collaborations with Nike.

Scott and Strahan discussed their journeys and the lessons they learned as they built global brands and achieved widespread influence.

Strahan also shared an image on his Instagram Story with his former New York Giants teammates, Eli Manning, Otis Anderson, Jesse Palmer, Plaxico Burress, and Justin Tuck.

Michael Strahan at Fanatics Fanfest In NYC with Giants teammates. Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

The group participated in the Night Of Champions: 100 Years Of NY Giants Football panel on Friday evening. Strahan played his entire NFL career with the team and won a Super Bowl ring in 2008.

GMA viewers last saw Strahan on the morning program for the Friday, August 16 episode alongside Rebecca Jarvis and Linsey Davis. As of this writing, it’s unknown when he will return to the show.

While Strahan didn’t reveal his recent whereabouts, his absences this week are likely due to his daughters preparing for college and moving back to campus.

Strahan will become even busier in the coming weeks as the NFL season resumes. He’ll return to work on weekends with Fox NFL on Sunday in Los Angeles, which will likely cause him to miss Monday GMA episodes in NYC.