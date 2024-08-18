Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts surprise Halle Berry in GMA behind-the-scenes footage

Halle Berry is living her best life and encouraging others to do the same!

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on several morning and late-night programs to promote her newest movie, The Union, and discuss an important health topic for women.

Her stop on Good Morning America featured her promoting and discussing women’s health and longevity as part of an in-studio segment.

Berry appeared alongside anchor Robin Roberts and her colleagues Linsey Davis and Lara Spencer.

Also on the show were Michael Strahan and meteorologist Ginger Zee while George Stephanopoulos was away.

Following Berry’s segment, the GMA crew and the audience members celebrated her as she was caught off guard by a surprise in the studio.

Halle Berry appears for a special GMA Let’s Talk

Robin introduced the talented Halle Berry as a special guest during GMA Let’s Talk. They devoted a half hour to discussing menopause and women’s health with an audience of women who attended the live GMA segment.

Roberts presented a story of how Berry, 58, took the discussion to Capitol Hill to encourage women to step up and support women’s health.

During GMA, Berry shared her personal story of being misdiagnosed by her doctor as having a severe case of herpes when she was in perimenopause. She said that got her “so riled up” about this topic because she felt she had “one of the best doctors in the world” but still got misdiagnosed.

She explained that it wasn’t her doctor’s fault as “doctors are miseducated on the subject.” However, she realized that “millions of women” don’t fully understand the topic.

Berry shared she had another doctor who was telling her about her eyes drying up, but he was “afraid” to use the word menopause with her. She said that women need to normalize saying the word because others need to know “it’s a normal stage of life.”

“It’s not a disease. Don’t make it a negative. Let’s talk about it, and let’s think about what we can do,” she said on GMA.

“We have to be fearless. We have to define who we are. We have to reclaim this narrative and destigmatize it,” Berry said.

She also encouraged everyone to contact their senators to ensure that a bipartisan bill would be passed to provide healthcare for midlife women and funds to be provided just for menopause.

That bill, the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act, was introduced in May. More details are available here.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd and Dr. Pauline Maki joined Roberts and Berry for the GMA segment as audience members asked specific questions about the subject and received answers from the doctors.

Roberts, Strahan, and GMA co-stars surprised Berry

During Berry’s appearance, the GMA crew also surprised the actress as they celebrated her birthday. In a clip from the studio, Ginger, Michael, Robin, and Lara were among those singing Happy Birthday to the actress as someone wheeled out a beautiful cake.

“Oh my God!” Berry exclaimed as she became emotional.

She pointed a finger at Michael and said something inaudible before getting hugs from Lara, Robin, and Michael. Shortly after, the video cut to the GMA Let’s Talk audience singing Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday.

Amid the celebration, Berry mentioned that her birthday was the day before. The actress officially turned 58 on August 14.

Roberts recently attended another big birthday celebration, albeit for the star of a competing network’s morning show. The GMA anchor appeared at a surprise birthday party that her colleague Debra Roberts threw for her husband, NBC Today’s Al Roker.

The GMA star was one of several guests from another network, as CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King also attended the special event.