Kardashian critics think Travis Scott is shading Kylie Jenner with these lyrics

Travis Scott may not be holding back anymore regarding his thoughts about his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The hip-hop star is heard in new lyrics seemingly calling out the mother of his two children with a line about the weight loss drug Ozempic.

The song, called Backr00ms, features Playboi Carti and has an accompanying music video on Carti’s YouTube channel.

“She poppin’ in thirties, thinkin’ they workin’, but they ain’t doin’ nothin/She doin Ozempic tryna be different, tryna be a newer woman,” Scott rapped in the song, with “thirties” a reference to a 30mg dose of Oxycodone.

“That s**t a look iffy, need her thick, needed her to move somethin’/Like it prove somethin’, just don’t you remove nothin’,” Scott rapped.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While he didn’t mention his ex by name, many online critics believe the line was aimed at Kylie and potentially brought up her use of drugs and various body-altering cosmetic surgeries.

Critics think Travis shaded Kylie in new lyrics

As of this writing, the new Backr00ms music video had 7.3 million views and ranked No. 1 on YouTube’s top trending videos.

A post at a Kardashians Reddit subforum called “Travis shading kylie in a new song” brought up the song’s specific lyrics, with many commenting about its relevance.

“Gotta love bitter exes, they always confirm things we suspect This might be my new favorite song by Travis,” one commenter wrote.

Another suggested that Travis “was fine” after “the first two times they broke up” and didn’t seem bitter.

“This could probably apply to any of the women he entertains,” another wrote, suggesting it didn’t specifically say Jenner.

Fans speculate. Pic credit: reddit.com/r/KUWTKsnark/@Forsaken_Raisin

Yet another commenter asked why others thought Kylie was using drugs, including Ozempic.

A commenter replied who claimed they were a “former user” and believed Kylie showed “all the signs of being on an opiate.” They also mentioned that someone else brought up Kylie’s ex, rapper Tyga, previously having a song “about her drug use.”

“Her eyes and the way she talks, she is on something if not opiates like benzos (valium, xanax) or both,” the commenter said regarding her potential drug use.

“Growing up the way she did with her family I am not surprised, probably how she deals with her life. Plus all those surgeries must need a ton of painkillers for if she’s already addicted,” they also wrote.

Commenters share theories. Pic credit: reddit.com/r/KUWTKsnark/@Forsaken_Raisin

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the lyric is about Kylie, but based on the various comments, many Redditors believe that Scott may be calling her out for using drugs and changing her body for her new boyfriend.

Scott previously fired shots at Kylie’s new beau

It’s not the first time Scott has taken aim at his ex in a song. He previously referenced Kylie’s current boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet.

The Chalamet dis lyrics came in July 2023 in Scott’s song Meltdown, featuring Drake.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” Scott rapped about the actor who stars in the recently-released Wonka film.

Scott and Jenner broke up in late 2022 or early 2023, although the reason for their breakup was never fully revealed. The couple shares two children: daughter Stormi, born in 2018, and son Aire Webster, born in 2022.

Speculation arrived that Jenner began seeing Chalamet after her split from Scott in April 2023, and the two have continued dating since last year.

Kyle is, of course, not the only Kardashian or Jenner to face the wrath of a bitter ex. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, has included her and her family in more than a few social media posts and lyrics during and after their divorce.

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.