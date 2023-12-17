Nicki Minaj rejects Kanye West’s song request amid rapper’s rant: ‘That train has left the station’

Nicki Minaj has said she’s no longer interested in having a verse she recorded featured in a song on Kanye West’s upcoming album following the rapper’s request.

Minaj’s rejection of West’s plea arrives amid the rapper’s recent Las Vegas, Nevada, listening party and public rant.

West, 46, was in Vegas with his 10-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

North attended the listening party for Vultures, an album that features hip-hop star Ty Dolla $ign, who also attended the event.

Following the party, West was recorded on livestream going on a 10-minute public rant, yelling to a crowd around him.

His lengthy tirade included him yelling about Jesus, Hitler, Drake, Jay-Z, and other topics, including the lack of support he received during his custody battle with his ex-wife and his removal from Adidas.

Nicki Minaj rejects Kanye West’s request for song clearance

West was also active on Twitter this past week, including a screenshot of his uploaded text message.

“Hi its ye May I call you about clearing new body on the new album,” a green text message bubble shows.

West also tagged Nicki Minaj in his since-deleted tweet, originally posted on Thursday.

Minaj didn’t reply to the tweet but clarified on a livestream why she chose not to approve her verse for the song New Body.

“Regarding Kanye: that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys,” she said.

The hip-hop star released her new album, Pink Friday 2, a week before West’s message was shared online.

The recent song West asked Minaj to clear her verse for was New Body, a track about plastic surgery. Per The Independent, it was originally recorded in 2018 for Yandhi, an album West opted not to release.

Minaj collaborated with West on previously released songs, including Blazin’ from her 2010 debut, Pink Friday, and the song Monster from West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that same year.

Kanye West planning to release album following 10-minute rant

As mentioned, West held a Las Vegas listening party to give individuals an early preview of his upcoming album, Vultures. Ty Dolla $ign was also part of the event and joined West on stage, as did West’s daughter North.

The hip-hop star was caught making controversial and incoherent remarks during a 10-minute rant that included him suggesting his daughter “ripped up the motherf****ng couches in the house” so she could join him at the event.

That event included West performing some of the lyrics to his yet-to-be-released songs with his daughter standing near him.

“I still keep some Jews with me. Management? Nah. I only let ’em do my jewelry,” West rapped at one point.

Per Complex, North is also featured on at least two tracks that could appear on the album, including one circulating on Twitter (snippet below).

Fans of Kim Kardashian expressed concern over the rapper’s rant and remarks about North, with some mentioning his mental illness and West possibly not taking prescribed medications as contributing factors.

West’s Vegas listening party was his second of the week, as he previously held one in Miami, Florida.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if and when West will release Vultures and which platform(s) will have it available following his recent rant.