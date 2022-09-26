Nicki Minaj fan tries to grab rapper’s wig at Rolling Loud 2022

Nicki Minaj recently headlined the Rolling Loud 2022 New York show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With Nicki Minaj closing out Rolling Loud 2022 in New York City, a fan near the stage made an effort to take home a unique souvenir from the rapper’s headline performance.

The popular hip-hop star was part of a lineup that included Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Moneybagg Yo, among other artists at the jam-packed New York show.

Based on reports, Nicki put on a stellar headline performance for the Rolling Loud concert, with her set including guests BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign. Lil Uzi Vert also joined her on stage to perform their 2017 hit The Way Life Goes.

Despite the array of talent and Nicki’s well-received performance, it appears another event that happened may have taken the spotlight.

Video footage captured during the concert (below) features Nicki delivering some of her rapid-fire lyrics from the song Moment 4 Life in acapella form.

Around the 11-second mark, someone’s hand reaches up towards the rapper’s flowing hair. In the video, the individual appears as if they were trying to grab some of the rapper’s hair from the long black wig she was wearing.

Fan may be selling Nicki Minaj’s hair on eBay

An Instagram post from @theshaderoom also shows Nicki Minaj giving her performance as the nearby fan tries to grab her wig. Their clip includes several slow-motion replays.

The IG post also includes a second slide with an eBay listing that claims to offer “Nicki Minaj’s hair from Rolling Loud 22.'”

A photo with the listing shows two thin strands of black hair, purported to be from the rapper’s wig.

At the time of the eBay listing screenshot, the strands of hair had 21 bids and were selling for over $12,000, with the listing set to end in over six days.

As of this report, the eBay listing is still active and has tallied 36 bids, with a price of over $19,000 for the alleged strands of Nicki’s hair, with about five days left until the auction ends.

“Nicki Minaj’s hair I pulled out at rolling loud. I managed to keep a few strands until I got home!” is part of the eBay seller’s item description.

Nicki celebrates career achievement

In addition to a recent headline performance at Rolling Loud, Nicki had even more reason to celebrate recently.

She took to Twitter and later Instagram to reveal a tweet from @chartdata, which indicates she became the first female to earn a milestone 10 No. 1 hits at US Rhythmic radio.

Along with the tweet, Nicki posted champagne glasses, a winking face, and a celebrating face as emojis to celebrate the achievement.

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

The 39-year-old rapper’s latest hit is Super Freaky Girl, which she released this past August. The track features samples from Rick James’ song Super Freak and is currently No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Rap, and R&B/Hip-Hip charts in the United States.