Nicki Minaj shows off long toned legs in bodysuit for Super Freaky Girl

Nicki Minaj is prepping for the release of a new song, Super Freaky Girl. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj is preparing to bless her fans with new music which brings back a well-known song as part of the track’s samples.

In anticipation of her upcoming song, Super Freaky Girl, she dropped an Instagram post featuring the song’s cover art with her trademark pink prevalent in the theme.

For the image, the 39-year-old stretched her long, toned legs in a light bodysuit with pink heels on her feet with one hand resting on her leg and the other propping her up. Adding to her look, Minaj had long pink hair with visible blonde streaks, dangling earrings, and shiny bracelets adorning her wrists and ankles.

“Super Freaky Girl” was written across the top of Nicki’s photo, with her name across the bottom. She also added the essential details about the release in her caption, indicating it will drop on Friday, August 12.

“Thank you for your over 200K votes but we could not legally use the name freak or freaky girl. You’re stuck with this. Love you 😘🥰,” she wrote, referring to the song’s name.

Nicki’s Instagram post was quite popular, as it picked up over 600,000 Likes and numerous comments regarding her look and the upcoming release.

Along with the Instagram post showing her song’s cover art, Nicki gave fans another IG post in the form of a short video clip. It features her posing in the same outfit with some different angles and a quick close-up shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“On applications I write pressure cuz dats wut I apply. 8/12,” a caption teasing the new song’s release said.

Super Freaky Girl snippet leaked online

While Nicki’s Super Freaky Girl won’t officially release until August 12, fans have been able to check out a leaked snippet from the track. The track’s beat features a sample of the legendary song Super Freak by Rick James.

It’s not the first time James’ song got sampled for a rap track. It was famously sampled for rapper MC Hammer’s 1990 song, U Can’t Touch This. The Hammer song achieved commercial success and may have even helped rap music gain more mainstream recognition.

https://www.tiktok.com/@blossomig/video/7128552110756597034?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7128770454596437547

MC Hammer’s track was popular when it came out but also brought about criticism as members of the hip-hop community and fans criticized the rapper for his use of pop music in a rap song.

A famous line even arrived courtesy of the rap group, A Tribe Called Quest, which included that criticism.

“And proper- what you say, Hammer? Proper/ Rap is not pop if you call it that, then stop,” Q-Tip rapped in one of his verses from Tribe’s 1990s song Check the Rhime.

Fast forward to 2022, and sampling from all genres of music for a hip-hop track has become acceptable. Based on the song snippet, Nicki Minaj has no problem rapping over James’ song either.

Nicki Minaj to appear at Young Money reunion

Last Monday, Nicki Minaj was scheduled to appear as part of an epic Young Money Reunion show. According to NME’s report, the event got postponed when her friend Drake tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Drake quickly revealed a new show date of Saturday, August 6, mentioning he’d had a “Negative test…positive outcome.” The big concert event takes place in Drake’s home area of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Budweiser Stage venue.

According to the rapper’s Instagram post on Friday, it was short notice but was the “only date available until the fall.” The rapper also said everyone involved in the event was “flying back to make it happen.”

Along with Nicki Minaj, hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is part of the legendary lineup set to perform.

Young Money was founded by Lil Wayne in 2005 and ultimately signed top-selling artists Drake and Nicki Minaj, which was a major win. The record label was originally an imprint of Cash Money, famously created by rapper Birdman, and has distribution through Republic Records.

Over its 17-year history thus far, the label’s been the home of many hit records, including Nicki’s chart-topping albums Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. With that said, fans will be in for a treat when the Young Money artists hit the stage in Toronto on Saturday evening.