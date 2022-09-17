Nicki Minaj in plunging brassiere and fishnets needs opinions

Nicki Minaj showed off her curves in a new picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicki Minaj grabbed the attention of her fans as she posted a stunning photo to promote her new music.

Showcasing her curves in a plunging black corset-style brassiere, the rapper asked her followers their thoughts on her latest single.

In the Instagram post, she said “What are your thoughts on #LoveInTheWay ????? And make sure you listen in headphones first 🎧✨🎀”

Nicki posed in front of a golden backdrop to show off the outfit to her fans, which she accessorized with a pair of stylish crystal-embellished cat-eye sunglasses.

Long pink flashy nails can be seen in the picture, as she posed playfully with a hand on her hip whilst pouting to the camera.

She slicked her dark hair back into a high ponytail and to finish off the look she wore fishnets and a pair of black thigh-high leather boots.

The post was popular amongst her following, earning more than half a million likes and numerous comments.

The Super Bass artist has teamed up with rapper-singer Bleu to release the new hit called Love In The Way.

She released a 35-second-long snippet of the track to her Twitter followers on Monday teasing the new song, which has since been released.

Nicki Minaj looks pretty in pink in latest cover art for single Super Freaky Girl

The rapper recently secured a number one hit with the song Super Freaky Girl, which features a sample of the legendary track Super Freak by Rick James.

Posting the song’s cover art to her Instagram, it featured her trademark pink theme as she showed off her long, toned legs. She wore a baby pink bodysuit and matching pink heels, with various shiny pieces of jewelry adorning her wrists and ankles.

Her fans were clearly excited for the release, with many commenting “Let’s go!”

Other top comments included a bullseye emoji and one that exclaimed, “The Queen of rap is back!”

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears against ‘clown’ Kevin Federline

Nicki recently spoke up in support of pop singer Britney Spears against her former husband, Kevin Federline.

Page Six captured the rapper on an Amp Livestream where she slammed Federline for questioning his ex-wife’s parenting abilities, and discussed aspiring rapper K-Fed’s decision to share a private recording of Britney with her sons.

Addressing the former backup dancer directly, she said, “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?”

She also issued a warning to Federline about how the children, Sean and Jayden, may feel when they are older and have a better understanding of the situation.

Nicki said, “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know.”