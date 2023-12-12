Kim Kardashian blasted for throwing holiday shade at ex-husband Kanye West and wife

Kim Kardashian is known for celebrating the holidays in grand fashion, but her latest holiday cheer might only extend so far.

The Kardashians star has shared recent photos and videos of her lavish Christmas decorations, including frosty Christmas trees for a winter theme and her daughter North’s elaborately decorated room.

She also shared a clip of gingerbread houses and said her children helped choose the decorative themes.

As one might expect from the Kardashians, the houses were elaborately made and looked amazing in the video.

However, when speaking about one of the creations specifically, she referred to her ex-husband, Kanye West, but not by name.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The since-deleted video resurfaced on social media, with commenters criticizing and calling out Kim for seemingly shading Kanye.

A video Kim Kardashian uploaded initially on her Instagram Story (below) was later shared on a Kardashian Instagram fan page.

It features the reality TV star showing off the customized gingerbread houses she bought for the kids.

Kim shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

In the video, Kim showed the beautifully decorated gingerbread houses that arrived for her children. Each one had names written in icing on white cookies on the roof.

“This is Chi’s. It’s the cutest little rainbow one,” Kim said, showing it had the names True, Dove, Rae, and Stormi on the rooft.

“North picked this one out; it is all of her friends,” Kim said, showing about 15-20 names written on cookies on the roof.

Kim then went to a third gingerbread house, which she described as a “grey manor” design picked out for “my kids’ dad.”

“They wanted to order this one,” Kim said, seemingly suggesting it was all the kids’ idea and not hers.

Names shown on the front roof included Chicago, North, Ye, Donda, Ray, Saint, and Psalm.

Kim wrapped up the video by showing two more gingerbread houses. First was Saint’s Malibu beach-themed house featuring palm trees, sand, and Christmas decorations for a holiday island vibe.

The final design was a small gingerbread house with gray sides, white snow icing on the ground, and a light blue roof with the names of his friends on iced candy.

It also featured gingerbread people standing before the house with blue and pink scarves. They all had names on cookies on the roofs, with Khloe and Kylie’s kids’ names seen on several.

According to a report from The Sun, Kim spent up to $500 for each gingerbread house from Solvang Bakery for approximately $2,500.

Critics call out Kim’s shade toward her ex-husband and his wife

Although the video vanished from Kim’s social media, it was still available on the Instagram fan account’s page. That allowed commenters to criticize the reality TV star for seemingly shading Kanye.

“Not her saying my kids dad , when she literally mentions him every single week,” one wrote.

“heavy emphasis on ‘they’ wanted to order it for him,” another commenter said.

“She didn’t even say his name like b I don’t need u energy,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @kardashiansocial/Instagram

“Don’t be so rude he’s the father of her kids,” another commenter said, seeming to defend the way Kim said it.

“Isn’t the fun of gingerbread houses actually building them together?” another commenter asked.

“Where’s Bianca’s name on Ye’s?” one individual asked, referring to his new wife and kids’ stepmother, Bianca Censori.

Pic credit: @kardashiansocial/Instagram

Kim and Kanye had a rocky relationship, resulting in all sorts of chaos and gossipy headlines about the reality TV star during and after their split.

Even amid divorce proceedings, she was dealing with the fallout of Kanye calling out her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson.

However, Kim and Kanye officially divorced last year after a six-year marriage. One month after the divorce was finalized, the rapper had married someone new.

According to Page Six, the rapper officially married Australian architect Bianca Censori in December 2022 at a Beverly Hills ceremony.

As of this writing, Kim isn’t known to be dating anyone. While there were teases of her seeing or talking to someone during The Kardashians Season 4, she also claimed she wouldn’t be in a relationship for a year.

“I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!” she told a producer during a confessional interview.

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.