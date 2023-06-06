Pete Davidson blasts PETA following backlash over new dog

Pete Davidson usually stays out of the public eye as he focuses on his career and relationship, but it seems that recent backlash has gained his attention.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Pete came under fire for buying a puppy from a pet store rather than adopting from a shelter.

The reason was that he was looking for a specific type of dog, and their family had just lost their family dog weeks before, so he was trying to do something nice.

However, it didn’t take long for critics and animal rights organization PETA to come out of the woodwork and take aim at the comedian.

Apparently, this wasn’t a criticism that the comedian was going to take with grace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He left an explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, senior VP of cruelty investigations at PETA, which was obtained by TMZ.

Pete Davidson claps back over backlash from buying a puppy at a pet store

In Pete’s scathing voicemail, he started by telling Daphna that he is very allergic to a lot of dogs and has to have a specific breed, hence why he was shopping that way.

In the voicemail, he also added, “My mom’s f**king dog who is 2 years old died a week before so we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” and revealed that the dog was for his mom.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f**king create news stories for people because you’re boring,” he continued before adding, “F**k you and suck my d**k.”

Whether it was from grief or otherwise, Pete was clearly upset by the situation, but the SNL star has calmed down since the incident.

Pete Davidson issues an apology for his behavior

After Pete’s scathing voicemail broke, TMZ did reach out to the star for comment and he did respond to the outlet.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family,” Pete said in his statement to TMZ.

Although it was a very explicit voicemail, we know that grief and seeing upset family members can make people do crazy things.

Hopefully, Pete and PETA can work things out and have a more amicable relationship in the future — if not, Pete’s already told them what they can do.