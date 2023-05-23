Is Kim Kardashian ready to date again? Here’s where she stands months after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian is nearly notorious for her relationships, and it’s almost weird for the reality star not to be in one.

However, that’s been the case since she and comedian Pete Davidson split last August.

Although their relationship ended, the two are allegedly on good terms — it seems that they were just in different places in their lives.

But with Kim being a notorious and self-titled hopeless romantic, is the star ready to date again?

She recently opened up on a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty and revealed whether or not she’s ready to date again.

Fortunately for anyone looking for a chance with Kim, it does seem like she’s willing to take the risk, but she’s not rushing into anything.

Kim Kardashians opens up on dating again following split from Pete Davidson

Dating with kids, family, and a legacy as big as Kim Kardashian’s isn’t an easy feat, and she’s looking for just the right partner to take up arms.

“I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” Kim said on the podcast, adding, “I definitely will take my time.”

Of course, Kim has a lot to consider when it comes to her next partner.

Not only is she a mother of four, but most of her life is out there for the entire world to see, which can be a major issue for some people.

Plus, she’s trying to be “mindful of people that enter her life.”

She revealed that it’s “such a hard place to be in” because there’s no clear-cut way to go about dating again or finding the perfect match, but she hasn’t lost hope.

Kim Kardashian is still hopeful for love

Despite her lengthy time being single, Kim hasn’t given up on love, and it doesn’t seem that the reality star will give up on the idea any time soon, or ever.

“But I’ll always believe in love and always want that,” Kim confessed on the podcast. “I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Pete was Kim’s first relationship after her divorce from Kanye West, which came with a lot of drama between Kim and Kanye and even between Kanye and Pete.

This may be an unspoken thing that Kim considers when she starts dating, as not everyone can handle her ex’s antics.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if The Kardashians star will find love again this year.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.