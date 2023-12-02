Will there be a The Kardashians Season 5? Here’s everything we know

Will there be a The Kardashians Season 5? That’s the question The Kardashians fans are asking after Season 4 of the Hulu show ended this week.

The reality TV family has been sharing their lives with fans since 2007.

With 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and four Seasons of The Kardashians, fans can’t help but wonder if the family will end their reality TV show soon.

After all, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t film as much on The Kardashians as she did on KUWTK, and it’s no secret she wants more privacy in her life.

That leaves Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian stepping up on The Kardashians to entertain fans each season.

The good news is that they love doing the show, which bodes well for another season.

The Kardashians fans don’t need to worry; the show will return for Season 5. In a blink and you’ll miss it moment at the end of The Kardashians Season 4, Kris confirmed more seasons are coming.

When asked by a producer for the Hulu show if fans had seen the last of the famous family, Kris replied, “Oh F**k no! Lots more to come.” It was the perfect way to end the season while revealing The Kardashians isn’t going anywhere.

Plus, in May, Deadline revealed that Hulu confirmed more episodes of The Kardashians had been ordered.

Although Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick don’t film as much as Kim, Khloe, and Kris, they are all expected to keep appearing on The Kardashians.

When will Season 5 of The Kardashians premiere on Hulu?

The Kardashians will be back on Hulu this spring if the show follows a similar pattern as the past few seasons.

Since The Kardashians premiered on Hulu in April 2022, two seasons have aired yearly.

One season plays out in the spring, with the second hitting Hulu airwaves in the fall. That means Season 5 will likely premiere in either April or May. All seasons have been ten episodes long.

As for storylines, The Kardashian fans will want more about Kourtney and Travis Barker’s baby boy Rocky.

However, considering Kourtney’s desire for privacy, there may not be as much about the little guy as fans want. Kourtney and Travis haven’t even officially announced the birth of their first child together.

The Kardashians fans can expect more of Khloe navigating her co-parenting with Tristan Thompson and perhaps Scott looking for love.

More pranks, laughs, drama, sibling fights, and Kardashian/Jenner business dealings will also be featured.

The Kardashians Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu.