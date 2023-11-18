Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby’s name and birthdate revealed

Several weeks ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who each have children with former partners, had been trying to have one of their own for several years.

Months ago, Kourtney revealed she was officially pregnant with Barker’s child, using a clever throwback message on a poster at his Blink-182 concert.

With that, Kourtney shared multiple images of herself with a growing baby bump, with fans and followers wondering when she would give birth.

Many thought the big day arrived in late October, with reports coming from inside sources as the couple remained silent on social media.

While details were scarce initially, the reality TV couple’s son has an official name and birthdate, which were recently uncovered.

Details revealed about Kourtney and Travis’ baby

According to a birth certificate obtained by People, Kourtney and her husband welcomed their first child into the world on November 1 at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

That refuted previous rumors that the couple’s baby arrived on Halloween day, something they’d discussed as a possibility.

Regarding their son’s name, the certificate indicates their son is Rocky Thirteen Barker, giving another Kardashian or Jenner a unique name.

As of this writing, neither Kourtney nor her husband have posted to social media regarding their son’s early November birth. The couple might keep things as private as possible until all of the family meets Rocky.

Monsters and Critics reported about a strict “invite-only” policy a source said they had in place regarding immediate family members getting introduced to their baby. It was speculated that this was why Kourtney’s sister, Kim, had yet to meet the baby.

Kourtney and Barker’s newborn joins their mixed family. Kourtney has three kids with her ex Scott Disick. They are daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, as well as sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13

Barker has two 19-year-old kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama Luella and Landon. In addition, he’s a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom Moakler had with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker spoke about unique name choice for his son

Rocky Thirteen may surprise some as a child’s name, although Barker previously talked about the choice, which his daughter told him was “so bad” and not in a good way.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” Travis explained to his daughter.

While some thought that Barker may have been joking or that Kourtney might have overruled him, he confirmed the name later. The recently uncovered birth certificate suggests that Kourtney agreed with the choice.

However, those names can always change, which has happened before with Kylie Jenner’s and Travis Scott’s son.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, the couple filed to change their son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

Whether or not Rocky Thirteen sticks as a name remains to be seen, as he could also decide to change it later in life if he doesn’t want that uniqueness attached to him by his parents.

