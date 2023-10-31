Travis Barker confirmed baby name, Kourtney Kardashian’s due date — And he’s coming soon

Travis Barker has spilled some tea about his son with Kourtney Kardashian, including his name and when the little one is due.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together, revealing this summer they are having a baby boy.

It’s been a rough couple of months for pregnant Kourtney, who had to undergo emergency surgery to save her baby.

Although Kourtney has been back home riding out her pregnancy, her sister Kim Kardashian revealed last week via her own birthday post that Kourtney was on best rest.

Now Travis has filled The Kardashians fans in on some details about his growing family.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news is that Kourtney’s doing well, and baby Barker will be here very soon.

On Monday, Travis appeared on an episode of One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse. Travis spoke about missing a benefit concert with Blink 182 because of baby boy Barker.

The concert is taking place in Hawaii. However, Travis shared it was happening “the week that Rocky’s due.” Toby wanted to know if Travis was referring to Rocky 13 Barker, the name Travis has said many times referring to his.

Travis confirmed that was the name of his and Kourtney’s unborn son. The rocker joked about baby Rocky making his grand entrance into the world.

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and pushups,” Travis laghed.

Kourtney and Travis won’t be waiting for too much longer to meet their son. Travis also spilled that Rocky 13 Barker is due anywhere from Halloween to the first week of November.

Yes, The Kardashian fans, it’s time to be on baby announcement watch because little Rocky will be here literally any day now.

Travis Barker explains the meaning behind Rocky 13

This summer, shortly after Kourtney and Travis shared they were expecting, he appeared on Complex’s Goat Talk series with his daughter Alabama. Father and daughter dished all sorts of GOAT topics, including names for baby Barker.

It was then that Travis spilled he loved the name Rocky 13 for his and Kourtney’s son. Alabama was not on board, declaring her brother would get mocked at school. Travis explained why the name stuck with him so much.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky is the greatest boxing movie of all time,” the drummer expressed.

The 13-part does have another meaning in the Kardashian family. Rocky 13 Barker will be the 13th grandchild for Kris Jenner.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian will soon expand their family with the addition of their son, Rocky 13 Barker.

What do you think of the baby’s name?

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.