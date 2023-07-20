Travis Barker shares admittedly ‘bad’ baby name he’d like to use for son with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is preparing to have his first child with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and he already has a surprising name in mind for their son.

The 47-year-old and his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, discussed potential names during a recent Goat Talk with Complex episode.

At one point in the conversation, they were asked to reveal what they thought the “greatest of all time baby name” might be.

Alabama’s choices, which she laughed about after revealing them, included Audemar, Milan, and Patek.

However, Barker’s idea for a potential name for his son was way out of left field, despite having some special meanings behind it.

“Rocky 13,” Barker said, explaining it had been in his head a lot, prompting his daughter to say, “That’s so bad!”

Where did Travis Barker come up with that ‘bad’ baby name?

“Even he knows it’s bad!” Alabama said after her dad revealed Rocky 13 as his bizarre GOAT name for a son.

Upon first hearing it, one might think Barker just loves the popular boxing movies starring Sylvester Stallone, which are nowhere near a 13th installment.

However, Barker explained the special meaning attached to the two parts of the name, one of which is an ode to an American guitarist.

“It is bad,” Travis admitted, adding, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

George, 58, is also a former member of the bands Fishbone and Harley’s War, among a few others.

When Alabama asked if her father planned to name his son “Rocky 13,” her dad said it was possible. While the name is unique, one must wonder if his baby mama would agree and approve of it.

Monsters and Critics reported about Kourtney’s public pregnancy reveal several weeks ago, which arrived during a Blink-182 performance. As a tribute to a highlight moment from the group’s All the Small Things music video, Kourtney held up a sign to announce to her husband, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

That prompted Barker’s Blink-182 bandmates to offer them congratulations. Concertgoers also cheered as Barker hopped off the stage and embraced his wife in the crowd.

The reveal will likely make it into a future episode of The Kardashians, based on the clever publicized set up to make the announcement.

Barker called his children his ‘greatest gift’ ever

“The greatest gift I ever received was my children,” Barker said during GOAT Talk, adding, “The greatest gift then ever received was myself.”

While his comment initially started as sweet and sentimental, Alabama chuckled over her dad’s second comment about himself.

“Actually, materialistic,” she said, agreeing her dad is “the greatest gift” before revealing the hot pink Cadillac Escalade golf cart she’s had since she was 10 might be her greatest gift.

Alabama Luella Barker is one of two children the singer shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In addition, they have a 19-year-old son named Landon Asher Barker.

Barker’s child with Kourtney will be their first since tying the knot last year in Italy. Based on Kourtney’s vacation photos, the baby bump has grown, with her pregnancy at its midway point.

There’s no official due date, but Kourtney’s yet-to-be-named Baby Barker with her husband will likely arrive between October and December of this year.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.