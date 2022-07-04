Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone spotted chatting over pizza

Acting duo Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone spotted eating pizza in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Rocky Balboa and Tony Montana joined forces as veteran actors Sylvester Stallone and Al Pacino grabbed a bite of pizza in Los Angeles.

The two were spotted chowing down and sitting closely at an eatery outside. The men were able to get some slices in before people were alerted of their presence.

Unsurprisingly the dynamic duo drew quite a crowd, as photographers and fans inevitably swarmed the two.

Both Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone appeared deep in conversation while cameras caught animated gestures from the men.

Sylvester Stallone and Al Pacino chat over pizza in Hollywood

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone, two New York natives, enjoyed pizza in Los Angeles, ahead of Sylvester’s 76th birthday this week.

The Hollywood actors did quite a number on the pizza, leaving half of the pie remaining. Al and Sylvester wore head-to-toe black. The two sat close, with a third gentleman sitting across the table.

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone eat pizza. Pic credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

It is not difficult to see that Al and Sylvester have quite a bit in common. Other than their significant acting careers, multiple awards, and New York upbringings, both men are Italian-American.

Sylvester Stallone and Al Pacino eat pizza. Pic credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

The seasoned actors sported salt and pepper hair, with Al adding sunglasses to his look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sylvester Stallone and Al Pacino’s latest projects

What happens to Hollywood actors who have been working in the industry for 50 years? If they are Al or Sylvester, they keep working.

Both actors have upcoming projects, although Sylvester has slightly more scheduled work.

Al Pacino has fewer projects listed on his IMDB page. He is set to appear in the movie Sniff, which is still in pre-production. He is also slated to appear in King Lear, which has only been announced. Al last starred in House of Gucci with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, where he played Aldo Gucci.

As for Sylvester, he has a few movies coming into theaters this year. He has already filmed Expendables 4, with a release date of next year. He also lent his voice to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he brought to life Stakar Ogord. Sly filmed the series Tulsa King, a show about a mob boss who moved the family business to Oklahoma.

But even as an award-winning Hollywood actor adored by millions, sometimes sitting with a friend and enjoying pizza is good for the soul.