Al Pacino reveals the sweet reason behind his viral Shrek phone case

Fans went crazy over Al Pacino’s Shrek phone case. Pic credit: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

Al Pacino has revealed the reason behind his Shrek phone case, which sent fans wild.

Back in April, the actor, 82, went viral after a snap – shared by Jason Momoa – showcased his Shrek phone case on the dinner table.

Al Pacino revealed that his daughter gave him the phone case

Speaking on the Today show, Al said: “My daughter gave me that. My youngest daughter put that on my phone.”

Pacino shared, “I didn’t even look at it until social media told me what was on my phone.”

He continued: “And I took a look and said, ‘Oh, that’s Shrek’ … It was a gift.”

Al is the proud father of three children – daughter Julie, 32 and twins Anton and Olivia, 21.

He shares his eldest daughter Julie with his former partner Jan Tarrant, who he dated in the 80s.

The actor also shares his twins with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Page Six, Al is reportedly dating Noor Alfallah, 28. The couple, who were pictured together in Jason Momoa’s snap, have been dating for a while.

A source told the publication: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”

The source continued, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Al Pacino has ‘no regrets’ in his 55-year career

Al has certainly had an iconic career. From the Godfather, to Scarface, to House of Gucci – there’s no mistaking that the 82-year-old is a legend.

Revealing how he has “no regrets in his career, Al told the Independent: “I don’t regret anything.”

He continued, “I feel like I’ve made what I would call mistakes. I picked the wrong movie, or I didn’t pursue a character, but everything you do is part of you and you get something from it. Having the idea and excitement of being in these situation and places, they are more than just memories, they inform your life.”

Al previously revealed that he turned down leading roles in the films Pretty Woman and Die Hard.

Speaking about Bruce Willis, he said: “I gave that boy a career. You know who else I gave a career to? Harrison Ford in Star Wars. That role was mine for the taking, but I couldn’t understand the script.”