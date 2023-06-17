Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child

After tying the knot last year, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together.

The Kardashians star revealed the exciting news with a handmade “Travis I’m pregnant” sign she held up Friday night while in the crowd for Barker’s performance at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium.

Kourtney and Travis shared the video clip of the emotional moment during the Blink-182 performance on their Instagrams. In the clip, Kourtney jumped up and down, and the sign was also shown on a larger screen at the venue.

After Travis was informed of his wife’s pregnancy announcement, the video showed him getting up from his drumset on stage as he processed the moment.

One of Travis’ Blink-182 bandmates with the mic revealed, “Someone’s having a baby!” and cracked a few jokes about Travis “got someone pregnant.”

Soon after, Travis hopped off the stage and walked over to his wife to embrace her in celebration of their pregnancy as the crowd cheered for them.

Kourtney’s reveal recreated a scene from Blink-182’s music video for All the Small Things. In the scene, an excited fan is holding up a sign in the crowd that reads, “Travis I’m pregnant!”

In addition to her pregnancy reveal video, Kourtney shared several other slides on her Instagram Story. One of those gave a different perspective as her family friend and Lemme business partner Simon Huck shared video footage of Barker hugging her in the crowd.

“Congratulations @kourtneykardash @travisbarker,” Huck wrote over the video footage.

Travis Barker hugs his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, at a Blink-182 concert. Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

In another IG Story slide, Kourtney shared a photo of herself seated on the ground with others around her as she used a large black marker to create the concert sign.

Based on the visuals, this may have been filmed for The Kardashians Season 4, where further details about the pregnancy announcement will likely be one of the season’s big stories.

Kourtney Kardashian created a concert sign to reveal her pregnancy to Travis Barker. Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Travis and Kourtney have kids from their other relationships

Travis, 47, has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Their firstborn is son Landon Barker, born on October 9, 2003.

On December 24, 2005, they welcomed daughter Alabama Luella Barker as their second child. Travis is also a stepdad to Atiana Cecelia De La Hoya, whom Moakler had on March 29, 1999, while in a relationship with boxer Oscar de la Hoya.

Kourtney also brought three kids to her and Barker’s blended family. The 44-year-old reality TV star had Penelope, Mason, and Reign with Scott Disick, her boyfriend of 10 years. The couple officially split up in 2015.

The couple welcomed Mason on December 14, 2009, daughter Penelope on July 8, 2012, and their youngest son Reign on December 14, 2014.

They’ll welcome their first child together to the family, which will likely arrive early in 2024.

Kourtney’s pregnancy situation was detailed in the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 3. She mentioned that they stopped using in vitro fertilization (IVF), but she still wanted to have a child with Barker. A scene featured her with Barker as Kourtney asked her sister Khloe to give them about “five minutes” to try getting pregnant since she was “ovulating.”

“We are officially done with IVF,” Kourtney revealed during a confessional interview, adding, “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.