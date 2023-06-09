Kourtney Kardashian shows off curves in string bikini for floating benefits

Kourtney Kardashian is all about natural wellness and isn’t stopping any time soon.

The eldest Kar-Jenner sister recently shared a snapshot of herself floating in a string bikini that showed off her new curves.

However, her rockin’ body wasn’t the focus of the post.

Floating was the main idea.

Apparently, floating has some health benefits that not everyone may realize, but Kourtney and Poosh are here to save the day and teach us why floating can be so important.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Read on to learn about the benefits of floating and see if you think it’s really worth it!

Kourtney Kardashian floating in a string bikini. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

The benefits of floating per Kourtney Kardashian

According to the Poosh website, it seems the greatest benefit of deciding to float is stress relief. And who couldn’t use less stress in their life?

Apparently, Kourtney recommends using floatation as an alternative method to reducing anxiety, stress, and/or depression.

We can’t say for certain that it’s a cure-all, but we’re not opposed to testing this out, either.

Rather than an enclosed tank, which can cause claustrophobia, it’s recommended to float in large, open bodies of salt water. The salt helps increase the body’s buoyancy, which allows you to focus on relaxing and not staying afloat.

Since floating gives your body the illusion of being completely weightless, it allows for complete relaxation. We can get on board with that!

However, if floating isn’t your thing, Kourtney has other ways to help you chill.

Kourtney Kardashian launches Lemme Chill

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kourtney launched her line of dietary supplements last year, titled Lemme.

When it comes to relaxation, she has two different supplements meant to help you wind down and relax or even chill.

One of her most popular gummies is Lemme Chill, a destress gummy that won a Best of Beauty award.

The product description reads, “Just chill: enjoy a mixed berry moment while clinically-studied KSM-66® Ashwagandha and a botanical blend help reduce stress and maintain healthy cortisol levels.”

Lemme Chill retails for $30 a bottle.

Another relaxing product is the Lemme Sleep gummies, retailing for $30 a bottle.

Lemme Sleep is only 20 calories and includes 3 grams of sugar, but the primary ingredients are Magnesium, Melatonin, and L-Theanine for a perfect night’s sleep.

Whether you need to sleep or just chill, Kourtney Kardashian has you covered.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.