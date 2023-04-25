Shanna Moakler responds to fan suggestion she date Scott Disick

Shanna Moakler had the best response to a fan suggesting that she date Scott Disick, something that has been brought up to her previously.

It’s no secret that Shanna’s ex, Travis Barker, is now married to Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot last year after a whirlwind romance and years of friendship.

This week Shanna posted a selfie to Instagram that garnered a lot of attention.

The Celebrity Big Brother looked fabulous as she shared a quote in the caption writing, “I wish you knew that there is still a magic that lives within you even when others treat you less than ordinary'” – @r.h.sin.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The comments section of Shanna’s IG post was filled with remarks. However, very few of them had to do with her stunning picture or quote.

Shanna Moakler shut down fan’s suggestion that she should date Scott Disick

One of Shanna’s followers used the Instagram post to suggest that the blonde beauty date Scott and that’s something the former beauty pageant queen isn’t down for.

“I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things but I’m a petty betch soooo😂,” wrote the user.

The remark caught Shanna’s attention, with her replying, “I think he’s still under contract and I’m to old and taken, however I think he’s a really good guy!”

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna’s words poked fun at not only Scott’s love of younger women but also revealed her relationship status.

Who is Shanna Moakler dating?

A look at Shanna’s Instagram feed doesn’t give any indication of who she’s in a relationship with right now.

However, in January of this year, Shanna confirmed that she had ended her nearly three-year relationship with Matthew Rondeau. There’s a chance Matthew could be the guy, as the former couple had a very turbulent, on-again, and off-again relationship.

Whoever has made Shanna taken, one thing is for sure: Shanna’s keeping it on the down low, at least for now.

Is Scott Disick dating anyone?

It’s unclear if Scott has a special someone in his life right now. Last summer, Scott was rumored to be dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart. They never commented on their relationship, and reports of romance have disappeared.

Scott was spotted having dinner with his ex Bella Banos in Nobu in Malibu in February. That’s the last time Scott was photographed out and about with a possible date.

There’s no question that Scott has become known for making headlines by dating much younger women. Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin are just a couple of examples.

These days though, Scott seems to be trying harder to keep his love life private, as he’s mostly seen with his kids. Scott’s Instagram feed doesn’t feature a woman in his rather but rather, again, his kids, cars, and good times.

Shanna Moakler is fond of Scott Disick. She’s just not fond enough to date him.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.