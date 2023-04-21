Shanna Moakler ‘disgusted’ with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ marriage

Shanna Moakler kept the insults coming as the beauty queen continued her tour of shade, with some choice words about her ex Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The mother of three has always been opinionated, sharing sometimes controversial comments on social media and in interviews.

This week Shanna has been on fire, dishing opinions and holding nothing back.

Earlier this week, Shanna said that Kourtney posted more with Shanna’s kids than her own.

She also reposted a comment about money-grabbing and a social media circus, likely referring to the Kardashian Jenners.

The timing probably wasn’t a coincidence. Kourtney’s birthday was this week, and so was Blink-182’s exciting reunion at Coachella.

Shanna Moakler speaks her mind about Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Making the most of the spotlight, Shanna booked an appearance, where she shared more opinions.

On Wednesday, Shanna appeared on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast. During the episode, Shanna delighted listeners with another barrage of criticisms directed at her ex-husband’s relationship. Simply put, Shanna found the relationship “absolutely disgusting.”

Shanna declared, “I just think the whole thing is so f****g weird.”

The former MTV star struggled to find kind words to say.

She explained, “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it.”

Shanna clarified that she was neither bitter nor jealous.

It wasn’t all criticisms from Shanna, however.

The former Miss Rhode Island had some kind words for Kourtney and Travis pertaining to their parenting skills. She also extended kind wishes before another choice adjective.

Shanna did say that she wished them all the best so long as they kept her children’s best interests at heart. Though she added, “But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

Not everyone is disgusted by the relationship, it seems. Shanna and Travis’ daughter, Alabama, showed some kind words to her stepmom.

Alabama Barker shares passionate message for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alabama shared a loving message to her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 44.

Alabama posted a picture of Kourtney sitting on Travis’ lap with white text over the image, featuring heartfelt words.

The text began with birthday wishes for Kourtney.

Alabama began, “Happy birthday Kourt, you’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others.”

She continued, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first.”

Alabama also complimented Kourtney’s hard-working nature, family-oriented personality, and beautiful aura.