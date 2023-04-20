Alabama Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian the ‘best stepmom’ after Shanna Moakler threw shade

Shanna Moakler’s daughter Alabama Barker spoke out in support of her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, this week.

The 17-year-old, whose dad is Travis Barker, wrote a gushing caption on an Instagram Story showing a photo of her dad and Kourtney for Kourtney’s 44th birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday Kourt, you’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a [hard-working] mom.”

She continued, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another [stepmom].”

Kourtney often shares photos of her and Travis’ “blended family,” which includes Kourtney’s three kids with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, and Travis’ kids with Shanna: Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17.

Travis is also close with Shanna’s first daughter Atiana, 24, who she had with the boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Alabama Barker says Happy Birthday to her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Shanna Moakler throws shade at Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama’s outpouring of support for Kourtney comes a few days after Shanna threw shade at Kourtney in a comment on Instagram.

Shanna shared a stunning selfie, which she captioned, “Is it Friday yet?” to which a follower replied, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that expoitative, money grabbing circus. ‘He’s been through hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.'”

The follower’s comment was referring to the recent Hulu special that aired last week, Til Death Do Us Part, which followed Kourtney and Travis as they got married three times.

Shanna replied to the comment the next day, saying, “She posts more of my kids than her own lol.”

Shanna has since turned off all comments on her account.

Comments from Shanna Moakler’s Instagram account. Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian speaks with her products: Lemme Chill

Kourtney released her Lemme range of gummy supplements last year, and the brand has gone from strength to strength.

The line now includes vaginal health gummies, digestive gummies, and matcha tea gummies.

For National Stress Awareness Day this week, Kourtney had the perfect offering – Lemme Chill De-stress Gummies.

Lemme shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is relax….especially on National Stress Awareness Day #LemmeChill.”

Chill gummies are available to shop now at lemmelive.com and are priced at $30.