Kourtney Kardashian is a big fan of the Instagram photo dump’ these days and likes to share snippets of her life with her 218 million followers.

This week she shared a carousel of ten photos of her Easter weekend and captioned it “a desert dream.”

The first photo showed her son, 8-year-old Reign, sitting in the front seat of a bright orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

In another photo, Kourtney sat in the driver’s seat and showed off her sparkling wedding ring and a cherry-print manicure.

The carousel also included two photos of Kourtney posing as she held two purple tulips behind her head, like ears, and wore an oversized light blue button-down shirt with pinstripes.

Kourtney also let her followers admire her Easter-themed tablescape, which was overflowing with flowers, eggcups, and serviettes stitched with bunnies.

Kourtney and Travis celebrate one year since Vegas wedding

It seems like only yesterday that we heard the news that Kourtney and Travis had got married (multiple times!), but Kourtney revealed this week it was the one-year anniversary of their Las Vegas nuptials.

Kourtney shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of the tequila-fuelled ceremony, where they were married by an Elvis impersonator while both wearing leather jackets.

The photos also showed the pair driving off after the wedding, with Kourtney crouching in the back seat, looking a little worse for wear.

Kourtney provided the back story in a caption to go along with the post and said, “One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car.”

Kourtney and Travis will star in a Hulu one-off special called Til Death Do Us Part, which will show never before seen footage of the couple’s three weddings, and is due to air this Thursday, April 13.

Kourtney Kardashian poses for Lemme Sea

Kourtney continues to promote her gummy supplement range, Lemme, which she first launched late last year.

The range includes a Lemme Debloat, Lemme Matcha, and, most recently, Lemme Purr, a vaginal health gummy.

However, last month Kourtney posted to promote her Lemme Sea liquid mineral drops.

Posing wearing a light pink silk negligee with a sage green coat around her shoulders, Kourtney held the Lemme bottle while standing in front of her refrigerator fruit drawer.

She reminded her followers of the benefits of Lemme Sea and informed them it is made to promote “radiant skin and hair, supports healthy thyroid function, supports immune system health, maintains brain health, supports energy metabolism and digestion, supports bone, teeth and muscle health!!”

