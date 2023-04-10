Shanna Moakler stunned her followers as she posted a photo wearing a black and pink outfit this week.

The model, actress, and ex-wife of Travis Barker wore a cropped baby pink corset-style camisole top with a pair of black ruffled panties.

She stood in her bathroom doorway and showed off her toned stomach and belly button ring.

Shanna looked beautiful with a full face of glam makeup, including full, pouting lips and her long blonde hair swept over one shoulder.

She accessorized simply with some gold bracelets, and a script tattoo was visible on the inside of her right arm.

Shanna left her followers with a lyrical caption, quoting Jessie Reyez’s song, Same Side. She wrote, “I wish I was a bad guy so we could just be fightin’ on the same side. — Jessie Reyez, ❤️⚓️👸🏼.”

Shanna Moakler speaks about her weight loss

Around the start of the pandemic, Shanna revealed that she had lost a significant amount of weight.

As reported in an article for Women’s Health, Shanna explained on social media that she was taking hormones that made her gain around 40 pounds and also was in a toxic relationship that made her resort to unhealthy eating.

She said, “I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results.”

The 48-year-old explained that the first step in her transformation was to make an appointment with Beverly Hills surgeon Leif Rogers to fix her stomach muscles which had split due to her three pregnancies.

She credits the surgery with being “probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c-sections or recti diastasis from babies look into it!”

Shanna then overcame her fear of lifting weights and started following a daily workout plan by Bombshell Fitness.

Shanna Moakler swears by David Allen Nutrition

The last step in Shanna’s body overhaul was to start working with the leading celebrity nutritionist, David Allen.

Three years later, Shanna still works with Allen and credits his methods with her ongoing weight loss. In an Instagram post from December 2022, she wrote, “Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal! Ty @davidallennutrition for helping me feel my best! ❤️💪🏼.”

Shanna admits the process wasn’t easy, however, now it is a case of maintaining her figure. She continues to work out daily and eat healthily but still allows herself “some good stuff.”