Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she and Travis Barker are done with IVF, still ‘would love a baby’

The Kardashians Season 3 premiere brought forth plenty of talking points from Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian as they shared life updates with one another, friends, and viewers.

Among the updates was Kim being single after breaking up with Pete Davidson since Season 2 ended and Khloe officially revealing her son’s name after weeks of speculation.

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, also appeared in the premiere episode, with Kourt talking about still wanting to grow their family.

The couple has a blended family, with the drummer sharing two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Kourtney sharing three kids with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

However, Kourtney shared she would still “love a baby” with Barker. There was even a humorous scene of the couple needing some alone time for five minutes during The Kardashians, which turned into much more than that, keeping Khloe waiting for Kourt.

Kourtney also revealed that they were done using in vitro fertilization (IFV) to do that and would let things happen as they would.

Kourtney says they’re “officially done with IVF” during The Kardashians premiere

In The Kardashians premiere, Kourtney Kardashian made brief appearances, including scenes with her husband and a chat with Khloe. During a confessional interview, Kourtney shared why she chose to stop using in vitro fertilization as a way to become pregnant.

“We are officially done with IVF,” Kourtney said. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney also shared that she’d had “seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis” and that most of them “didn’t survive the thaw.”

“Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed,” she said, adding, “It’s a misunderstanding.”

During the premiere, Kourtney also said that IVF “took a toll” on her and explained her outlook going forth.

“Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be,” Kourtney said in the episode.

During an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Kourtney and her mother, Kris Jenner, had a heart-to-heart talk about IVF and Kourt wanting kids with her husband.

“Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn’t make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling,” Kris said during her confessional, per People.

Kourtney agreed with that sentiment, explaining that she and Travis “want to make something together.”

Kris elaborated on Kourtney’s statement, mentioning, “You wanna bring your own baby, your own love into the world,” adding, “you want to do it with the love of your life.”

Who are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s children?

Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, from their off-and-on relationship between 2006 and 2015.

Disick and Kourtney’s first child, son Mason Dash Disick, was born on December 14, 2009. They welcomed daughter Penelope Scotland Disick on July 8, 2012, and then son Reign Aston Disick on December 14, 2014.

Last December, Kourtney expressed her love on her son’s shared birthday on December 14, calling it in an Instagram post’s caption, “one of the best days of my life, twice and forever.”

The father of Kourtney’s three kids appeared in The Kardashians premiere episode during an early scene with Khloe and Kim discussing how Khloe felt about having her son born via a surrogate.

Disick has often been sighted on public excursions with his and Kourtney’s kids, as well as Kim’s. In September 2022, he shared photos of a boat trip with daughter Penelope, son Reign, and Kim’s daughter with Kanye West, North West.

Travis brings two kids to his blended family with Kourtney. He was married to actress and former Miss USA Moakler from 2004 until 2008, when they divorced. During several years of their marriage, they appeared in a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers.

The couple co-parents two children they had together: Landon Asher Barker, born on October 9, 2003, and Alabama Luella Barker, born on December 24, 2005. In addition, Travis is a stepfather to Atiana Cecelia De La Hoya, whom Moakler had with her ex-husband, Oscar De La Hoya, on March 29, 1999.

Last May, Travis shared an Instagram carousel post with a photo featuring him and all three children he shares with Moakler.

The Blink-182 drummer began dating Kourtney in early 2021, and they were engaged in October 2021. After an unofficial marriage via an Elvis impersonator in Vegas in April 2022, Kourtney and Travis officially married on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California, to create their blended family.

And while Kourtney and Travis shower all their shared children with love, they still wouldn’t mind having at least one child created together.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.