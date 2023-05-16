Kourtney Kardashian on her feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘There’s no respect’

Tensions between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be rising ahead of the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

Of course, it could be good old reality TV framing, but we’ve seen Kourtney and Kim go at it before.

In the first official trailer for Season 3, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.”

Kim seems a bit dumbfounded by this statement as she believes she behaved appropriately, but obviously, the two aren’t seeing eye to eye.

In a new teaser, fans were given a little bit more of the drama to keep us hanging on until next week.

It seems like this season, Kourtney might really tell her family and the cameras what’s on her mind, regardless of the fallout.

Kourtney Kardashian slams lack of respect and boundaries in latest teaser

“I don’t want to fight with family, bottom line,” Kim is heard in the new teaser.

Her statement is quickly followed by Kourtney stating, “There’s no boundaries. There’s no respect.”

Khloe is rather quiet during this teaser, but younger sisters Kylie and Kendall seem to be taking a neutral stance as they can see both sides of the story and don’t seem to be taking sides between either of their older sisters.

Personally, we can’t blame them. Kylie likes to stay out of the spotlight anyway, and Kendall probably doesn’t want to become entwined in the drama, either.

Will the younger Jenner sisters be the voice of reason this season? It’s possible, but it’s also possible that this is a one-episode ordeal that will blow over rather quickly.

As Kim says at the end of the teaser, “It’s all going to come out on the show. This is our therapy.”

Kim Kardashian is confident that her relationship with Kourtney can be repaired

As far as Kim goes, she’s certain that their family bonds will save the relationship between the two sisters.

She does recognize that it’s hard now as they see what each other said about the other to the cameras and behind the scenes, but the Kardashians have always been a family, and she seems to believe they always will be.

It’s hard to say if Kourtney shares this same idea as she hasn’t publicly commented yet, and she seems content with her new family life with Travis Barker and their kids.

For now, fans will have to wait for Season 3 to drop to find out what happens.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.