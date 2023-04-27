Kourtney Kardashian accuses sister Kim Kardashian of using her wedding for a ‘business opportunity’

What’s the point of having a reality television show about an elite superstar family without some internal drama?

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 didn’t focus on a lot of drama between the sisters as they all focused on their relationships, businesses, and personal endeavors.

However, Season 3 will have at least one big piece of drama based on the trailer, and it’s bringing back memories of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has been hit or miss on her reality fame; while she appears on the shows, she’s had her tensions with the process before, and there’s always the remaining question of whether or not she’ll stick around on the family’s series.

Season 2 gave fans an inside look into Kourtney’s life as she and Travis Barker prepared for their weddings, but Season 3 is showing another side of the wedding drama that wasn’t noted before.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Apparently, Kourtney has some issues with her younger sister Kim’s behavior at her wedding, and we’re waiting to hear all about it.

Kourtney Kardashian raises issues with Kim Kardashian

Kourtney dropped a bombshell during the trailer, stating, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

However, that wasn’t all Kourtney had to say about the situation, as she later added, “People think it’s a misunderstanding, it’s not. It’s who she is to her core.”

While Kourtney feels slighted and as if “her wedding vibes were like stripped away from her,” according to Kendall, Kim seems to be confused about the whole situation.

Kim defends herself, stating, “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

While the exact incident hasn’t been revealed to fans yet, we’re waiting with the highest anticipation to see what triggered this sisterly feud — though it’s far from the first time these two have butted heads.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s physical fight on KUWTK Season 18

As long-time fans may remember, Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 set tensions high and resulted in a physical dispute between Kourtney and Kim.

Kim accused her sister of not working hard enough, and Kourtney wasn’t having it.

“You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f**k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f**k up! Change the narrative in your mind! I work my f***ing a** off,” Kourtney retaliated before things got physical.

It seems that these two sisters will continue to butt heads and clash, and Kourtney isn’t here for any of the fake niceties as she tells Khloe, “We know how to have fun together. We know how to be there for each other, but only on a superficial level.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 25.