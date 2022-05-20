Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted in Italy for third wedding ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in Italy for a third wedding after getting married in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted in Portofino, Italy, on a boat ahead of a rumored wedding in the romantic city.

The Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer looked totally chilled as they lounged on the boat with Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney had her hair up in a messy bun, and wore a large t-shirt featuring her husband’s famous band, along with simple black leggings.

Kourtney and Travis will wed at a castle in Portofino

TMZ reported that Kourtney’s children, her mom Kris with boyfriend Corey Gamble, her sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, and some close friends will attend, as well as Travis’ kids, close friends, and bandmates.

One person who isn’t invited, however, is Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father to her children, Scott Disick.

According to the outlet, the wedding will take place at Castello Brown, a stunning castle at the top of a hill overlooking Portofino. The entire castle has been rented out, and the festivities will take place over four days.

Kourtney’s mom Kris was already spotted in the Italian city

Kourtney’s mom Kris has already been spotted in the popular tourist destination, having previously told People, “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

Props to Kris because keeping secrets about any major news regarding her daughters is like throwing money in the trash can.

Kourtney and Travis were legally married in Santa Barbara

On May 15, Kourtney and Travis were legally married in a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, with the POOSH founder’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, acting as witness.

Kourtney wore a short, long-sleeve wedding dress with a long veil, and Travis wore an all-black suit.

A source also told People, “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Kourtney and Travis both shared photos of the nuptials to their respective Instagram profiles.

Kourtney’s picture showed the pair kissing in a black, low-rider convertible with a ‘just married’ sign on the back. She captioned the shot, “Till death do us part.”

Kourtney and Travis already married in Las Vegas

The Italian wedding will now be the third time the pair have exchanged vows after getting married in what Kourtney referred to as a “practice” wedding ceremony.

On April 4, the loved-up pair got married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, though they didn’t obtain a marriage license at the time.

Kourtney posted a picture of the nuptials to her Instagram, with the caption, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Click here to see pictures from the couple’s boat ride in Portofino.