Kim Kardashian opens up on her strained relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Things are heating up for Season 3 of The Kardashians, bringing back memories from the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The E! reality series saw Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have it out on-screen, even getting physical at times.

The sisters’ relationship is strained again in the upcoming season of The Kardashians, as Kourtney says that Kim used her wedding as a “business opportunity” in the official trailer.

Kourtney is once again fed up with the antics in her family, and while it doesn’t seem like things are coming to physical blows this time, tensions are definitely high.

Kim is fueling the family drama a bit as well, as her recent appearance on the Today Show gave viewers some more insight into the drama between her and Kourtney.

However, Kim seems confident about one thing: “We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK.”

Kim Kardashian details her relationship with Kourtney

They are family, but will that really fix everything? It looks like only time will tell.

Since filming Season 3, Kim revealed that her relationship with Kourtney has gone through “cycles” of tension and being okay.

“You film it, we think we’re good, and we make up, then you edit it, and I’m seeing all the things she’s saying behind my back and she’s saying all the things I’m saying behind her back, and the tension rises all over again,” Kim revealed on Today.

However, Kim added that they still “love sharing” their lives regardless of what they go through together.

Although Kim seems certain things will be fine between the sisters, that doesn’t change how Kourtney feels about the situation, or the fact that Kim seemed to shade her sister after Kourtney accused her of using her wedding for business.

Kim Kardashian seems to shade Kourtney Kardashian in deleted caption

Kim’s confidence in their relationship could be real, or it could be fake. Perhaps she’s waiting to see which one of them can play the shade game better.

Last month, fans and critics believe Kim shaded Kourtney’s wedding when the socialite celebrated hairstylist Chris Appleton’s wedding.

“There’s no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage,” Kim wrote before changing the caption.

The post seemed to be a potential dig at Kourtney, who had an unofficial Las Vegas wedding that none of her family was present for.

People were quick to flock to the thread, noting that she seemed to shade Kourtney and Travis’s rock ‘n roll aesthetic, with some joking that “Kim is so petty” and that Chris is nothing close to being a rocker.

Comments on Reddit regarding Kim shading Kourtney. Pic credit: u/LilBabyLu/Reddit

One user even asked, “Are either of those guys rock stars? What makes it a rock n roll wedding? Honest question,” to which another user humorously replied, “They wore leather pants?”

Only time will tell for sure how Kim and Kourtney’s relationship will turn out, but right now, things are looking rather tense.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.