Khloe Kardashian is sick and tired of getting confused with Kourtney Kardashian

There’s nothing more frustrating than constantly being confused for being someone you’re not, and Khloe Kardashian is tired of being mistaken for her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Admittedly, our first thought at this idea was, “What?” Because they’re obviously different people.

However, Khloe provided ample proof to confirm that she and her oldest sister do get mixed up, at least when it comes to their names.

The normally blonde, nearly 6-foot-tall Khloe gets confused for the normally brunette, 5’1″ Kourtney, and she took to her Instagram Stories to explain how she and her sister are different.

She addressed her millions of followers, writing, “Hey so for those who can’t tell me and [Kourtney Kardashian] apart this is for you.”

“I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help,” she continued, adding, “Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney Kourtney’ as I walked by… this one’s got you.”

Khloe’s IG Story presentation was full of evidence that while she and Kourtney definitely look like twins (wink wink), they are actually different people.

After she started her message, she added some pictures of Kourtney, noting in the first one, “This is my sister Kourtney. She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical…. So I get how people mix us up.”

She added that “99% of the time,” she is blonde, while Kourtney is brunette. She added another picture of Kourtney, noting that she “gets it” since Kourtney is “hot as f**k” and understands that people get them confused since they’re “f**king identical.”

Khloe Kardashian shares the physical differences between her and Kourtney via Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Clearly, Khloe was feeling snarky when she made this post, but honestly, we get it. Some sisters look more alike than others, and honestly, we don’t understand where people get mixed up on this either.

She continued with her evidence, noting their height difference and calling Kourtney “quite tiny.”

“Even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway,” Khloe added before moving on to the next picture: A height chart comparing each of the five Kar-Jenner sisters.

“The resemblance is uncanny. Yes, I get it,” she continued before posting her following picture, one of herself with her blonde flowing locks, noting that’s how she herself looks on a “great day during golden hour.”

It’s obvious that her hair is blonde, and her eyes are a bit lighter than Kourtney’s. Their faces are also not that identical to us, but hey, we’re not judging — we’re just better with names and faces than some.

Khloe Kardashian gets snarky when comparing herself to her older sister Kourtney. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

After Khloe got that off her chest, she continued to poke fun at the circumstance, playing a game with her followers, and even Kourtney joined in.

Khloe Kardashian jokes with fans: ‘Let’s play a game…. Who can guess who Kourtney is and who I am’

Continuing the snark, Khloe shared a picture of a Hulu promotional image from their reality series, The Kardashians, and asked fans to point out which one was her and which one was Kourtney.

She wasn’t done there yet, as she added somewhat of a call-out to her post and pointed out that even the Elvis impersonator who unofficially wed Kourtney and Travis Barker called Kourtney Khloe.

She concluded, “I hope my presentation helped those that have been confused for over 20 years.”

We love the snark, Khloe.

Khloe ends her IG Story presentation with snark still intact. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian comes back for jokes

Although Khloe soundly concluded her IG Story presentation, she did come back for a joke, and we can’t blame her; we would do the same.

Coming back to the similarities between her and Kourtney, she posted a photo of a DVD of the 1988 film Twins with Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, where the two men play twins who look entirely different, but “Only their mother can tell them apart.”

She tagged Kourtney and then shared a picture of the two of them standing side by side in similar outfits, writing, “Only their mother can tell them apart.”

Only their mothers can tell them apart… right? Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Hopefully, momager Kris Jenner can still tell all of her kids apart, but if not, we know that Kourtney can identify herself, as Khloe reposted Kourtney’s Instagram Story where she played the game and pointed herself out in the Hulu promo.

Luckily Kourtney seemed to find humor in the situation as well as she called herself “the hot tiny tamale on the right.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.