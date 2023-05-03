Kourtney Kardashian bashed for posing with prop cigarette while trying to upset the ‘haters’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is trying to prove a point to her “haters,” but to be honest, we’re still trying to figure out what that point is.

Judging by the over 6,000 comments on her latest social media post, we’re not the only ones scratching our heads about why the health and wellness advocate was posing with a cigarette.

Lemme try to understand the message Mrs. Barker was trying to send when she put the prop cigarette in her mouth, snapped several photos, and proceeded to upload those photos online, all while trying to sell us her health-boosting Lemme products.

Kourtney’s PR team is probably scurrying behind the scenes trying to clean up the mess she just made, but so far, the post is still up, and the critics are having a field day.

The images posted online showed Kourtney with her blonde tresses and a pair of dark sunglasses while clad in a leather tube top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it wasn’t the rocker-chic ensemble that caught our attention.

There was one thing in the photo that didn’t seem to go with Kourney’s brand: A cigarette!

Kourtney Kardashian shares a ‘smoking hot post’

The Kardashians star had a snarky message to go with her photos, writing in the caption, “bye bye blondie. one more smoking hot post for the haters. shoutout to my prop provider and photographer @kulikulikulik 🚭.”

She was seemingly saying goodbye to her blonde hair, but honestly, nobody paid attention to that.

The shocker was the cigarette in her mouth, and while it was a prop, the 44-year-old was still sending a conflicting message to her fans.

Instagram users instantly took notice, and they had a lot to say in the comments section of her post.

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian gets blasted for promoting cigarettes

Kourtney is getting a lot of heat after she tried to stick it to the haters in her recent Instagram post.

Kourtney is catching a lot of flak for promoting wellness yet posing with a cigarette — be it a prop or not — and sharing it on her large platform of 219 million followers.

But, Lemme chill and mind my business while you read what people have been saying.

“Regardless if it’s a pun and a prop. It’s not cool and not funny,” penned one commenter.

“When you have a health care company and post a picture glamorising cigarettes….” said someone else.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “You preach about healthy living but yet you post pictures of yourself smoking a cigarette which is literally the worst thing for your body and the complete opposite of a healthy lifestyle.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Another person admitted to being confused by the message, telling Kourtney, “I don’t understand the cigarette photos considering you are a health advocate.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.