Kourtney Kardashian takes a soak in a bathtub for a Barker Wellness promotion.

In January 2021, Kardashian started dating rockstar Travis Barker, and the pair were engaged by October of the same year. They tied the knot on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara.

The 43-year-old stunner is supporting her man as she stuns nude in a bathtub in the new photo.

She had her hair slicked back and crossed her arms to pose for the snap.

The Instagram post reveals Kardashian gets slathered in Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Babassu Seed Oil with Kakui Seed Oil, and Lavender Oil, plus Vitamin E from the skincare brand after bathing.

The products come from their collaborative Kourtney X Barker Wellness and the Instagram post, which writes, “The perfect post bath combination to rejuvenate your skin.”

Kourtney Kardashian adds Lemme sea moss to her diet

Kourtney stunned in an ad for her vitamin and botanical supplements line, Lemme.

She follows mostly a vegan diet and prefers to keep it gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free, with organic products.

She opened up about why she created the Irish sea moss tincture for the brand.

In the Instagram post, The Kardashians star revealed that her hubby Barker keeps her on top of her health by handing her capsules of sea moss after dinner. However, she struggled with the taste.

This led her to create a tincture, which she says has excellent taste.

The Lemme sea moss is paired with biotin and vegan D3, and the post added that it provides “an extra boost of beauty, immunity and skin health.”

This is Kourtney Kardashian’s hardcore workout regime

Kardashian is a certified gym rat and has the body to prove it. She works out six times a week.

According to Cosmopolitan, she prefers HIIT workouts, which stands for High-Intensity Interval Training.

One of her personal trainers, Amanda Lee, puts her through jumping squats which transition into jumping lunges, burpees, resistance band exercises, and mountain climbers into push-ups.

With her other trainer, Don Brooks, she divides her routine into quarters; each focused on specific parts of her body.

The reality TV star also does reformer Pilates, which requires a lot of physical strength and keeps the body toned. She also goes on long hikes, jogging, and other outdoor activities.

Even a hardcore fitness queen like Kourtney is not beyond treating herself to some snacks. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care,” The Kardashians star wrote on her website Poosh.

She continued, “Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”