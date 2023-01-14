Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life with Lemme Chill

Kourtney Kardashian looked amazing in a new promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

You might want to sit down for this one. Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a recent ad campaign for her thriving vitamin and supplement line, Lemme.

The 43-year-old media personality promoted the brand’s newest product, Lemme Chill, showing off her famous figure in a bikini with a white t-shirt thrown on top.

She was caught lying flat on her stomach over an inflatable pool, accentuating her curves as her long locks cascaded off the edge.

Not to mention, the bright pastel hues perfectly complemented her dark features and glistening olive skin tone.

The new berry-flavored gummies include a calming botanical blend of Ashwagandha, Passionflower, Lemon Balm, and Goji Berry to eliminate stress once and for all.

Kourtney wrote in the caption, “Entering ‘My vibe right now is just living life’ era,” along with the benefits of Ashwagandha.

Need more of Kourtney’s delicious wellness products in your life? Well, get ready because she announced the release of another must-have product earlier this month.

Oh, and, of course, she looked like a million bucks doing it, too!

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in all black to promote Lemme Sea

Kourtney announced the launch of Lemme back in September 2022, and she certainly hasn’t been shy about showing off the clinically-backed goods on her social media account.

In her most recent post for the brand, she sported an all-black ensemble, including a skintight top with built-in gloves, to unveil a brand-new product, Lemme Sea.

The honey-flavored liquid drops are infused with a powerful blend of wildcrafted Irish Sea Moss, Vitamin D3, and Biotin to nourish the body with essential minerals while supporting healthy hair, skin, and nails.

The health-conscious influencer gushed over the product’s benefits in the caption, adding, “Sea’ing is believing 😝✨ available now on Lemmelive.com!”

Now, when it comes to the effectiveness of Lemme, the proof is in the pudding, as Kourtney appears happier and healthier than ever before.

Just take her recent bathing suit selfie, for example!

Kourtney Kardashian shared cutout swimsuit bathroom selfie

Fans fell in love with Kourtney long ago for her dry sense of humor and for always keeping it real, even when life gets tough.

The stunning mother of three recently opened up about a bit of weight gain resulting from the IVF journey she’s been on with her husband, Travis Barker.

Nevertheless, Kourtney looked absolutely flawless in the black-and-white striped swimsuit with daring cutouts along her side and a pop of red on her lips.

She captioned the candid snap, “blah blah blah.”

Despite harsh comments online about her weight, Kourtney seems unphased by the criticism, saying, “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

She added, “I also love being curvier. It’s just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.”