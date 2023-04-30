Khloe Kardashian lands the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, honoring her business skills

Khloe Kardashian received big honors after achieving a new milestone with her brand, Good American.

The reality star recently graced the cover of Entrepreneur magazine alongside her Good American co-founder, Emma Grede.

Emma and Khloe have disrupted the fashion industry and challenged traditional beauty standards, propelling Good American to new heights.

On the Entrepreneur magazine cover, the two received praise for the remarkable achievement of reaching $200 million in annual sales with the inclusive fashion brand.

This milestone highlighted Khloe and Emma’s entrepreneurial success and underscored their commitment to empowering women and revolutionizing the fashion industry.

Khloe and Emma looked chic and entrepreneurial, wearing elegant pantsuits on the bold cover.

Khloe and co-founder Emma Grede joined forces in 2016 to establish Good American, a brand that embraces inclusivity and celebrates diverse body types.

The vision behind Good American was to create fashionable clothing that empowers women of all sizes, filling a gap in the market. The company features a range of denim, activewear, and other apparel, resonating with women worldwide.

As for Emma, her success hasn’t been solely with Good American. Emma also teamed up with Kim Kardashian to create the wildly successful SKIMS.

Khloe revealed in an interview accompanying the shoot that she wanted to bring size-inclusive fashion that was visible to the masses.

She explained, “My sisters loved to go to little boutiques or chichi department stores. I was always being ushered to some underground basement, always being thrown a mumu or just being told, ‘No, you can’t shop here.’ And it made me feel so much less than.”

Emma added, “The people making the decisions in fashion were largely white men and not connected to the customer.”

As for Emma and Khloe, they knew what women wanted because they were women.

Fans will be seeing more of Khloe because The Kardashians Season 3 premieres next month.

The Kardashians Season 3 trailer drops

Season 3 of The Kardashians promises to be a hit, and the KarJenner sisters are bringing the drama.

The series will cover Kim’s breakup with Pete Davidson, which took a toll on the reality star.

Additionally, Kourtney dropped a bombshell in the trailer, revealing, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

Kourtney and Kim have a falling out after Kim allegedly used Kourtney’s wedding to snag a deal with Dolce and Gabbana.

Meanwhile, Khloe has health struggles, including a melanoma scare.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.