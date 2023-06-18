Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy proof it wasn’t a big surprise?

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker seemingly learned he and Kourtney Kardashian were having their first child together during a concert several days ago in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star appeared in the crowd with a large “Travis I’m pregnant” sign as Blink-182 finished performing one of their songs.

Kourtney and her sign eventually appeared on a big screen at the venue, with Barker’s bandmates informing him of it.

A video clip shared by Kourtney featured Barker’s surprised look as he got up from his drumset and eventually hopped off stage to embrace his wife.

Shanna Moakler, who has two children with Barker from their previous marriage, recently reacted to the circulating news of him and Kourtney expecting.

While Barker seemed surprised, his ex-wife may have claimed she already knew of Kourtney’s pregnancy based on recent comments she made online.

Did Shanna Moakler know of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy for weeks?

An Instagram post from Shanna Moakler on Saturday wasn’t related to the recent pregnancy news involving her ex-husband and his current wife. However, one fan asked Moakler what she thought about “the new baby.”

“Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world,” Moakler replied in the comments.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

According to a Daily Mail UK report, Moakler also commented, “I’ve known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

As of this writing, that portion of Moakler’s comment seems to have been edited out of her initial remarks or deleted. However, one commenter replied, suggesting they wished Moakler would’ve spilled the news to ruin the couple’s surprise.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

If Moakler edited or deleted her initial comment, it suggests she was in on the big pregnancy reveal. It’s entirely possible that Kourtney let Moakler in on the news before surprising Barker at the concert.

It’s also possible that Barker already knew his wife was pregnant and that they planned the public reveal to generate publicity for The Kardashians, which is currently in Season 3 on Hulu.

Most likely, fans will see footage and additional details as Kourtney reveals the pregnancy to Travis during Season 4 of the reality TV series.

Moakler previously commented about Barker and Kardashian’s marriage

Barker and Kardashian officially tied the knot last year and held a fancy wedding featuring family and friends in Portofino, Italy. The couple brought their six children from other relationships into a blended family with their marriage.

Earlier this year, Moakler commented about the couple during her appearance on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast.

Moakler, who appeared in several TV roles and Celebrity Big Brother, called their relationship “absolutely disgusting,” also saying, “I just think the whole thing is so f****g weird.”

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it,” Moakler shared.

Barker was with Moakler for four years, and they had a son, Landon, and a daughter, Alabama. In addition, he was stepfather to Atiana Cecelia, Moakler’s daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar de la Hoya.

Kourtney had three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2006 to 2015. Disick and Kourtney share Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Based on the recent rumors, Moakler may have made another bitter comment regarding her ex-husband and his current wife, only to retract it to let them have their special moment.