Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially married — Here’s what we know

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have officially tied the knot. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, are officially married.

After a Las Vegas practice run last month, the two have legally tied the knot.

Kourtney and Travis are legally married

Kourtney and Travis were spotted in Santa Barbara at what seemed like a courthouse downtown, exchanging wedding vows, according to TMZ, who was first to report.

The two were dressed in traditional wedding attire, Kourtney was wearing a short white dress, and Travis was in a suit.

Sources close to the Kardashians said that it was Travis’s dad and Kourtney’s grandmother that were pictured in the photo with them.

After the nuptials, Kourtney and Travis were spotted pulling away in a black lowrider with a “Just Married” sign on it.

It’s been said that the two will be having a more extravagant ceremony in the near future.

It is the beginning of forever for Kravis

It may come as a shock to many that it has taken the pair this long to officially tie the knot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two have been longtime friends, and now they are together forever.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, fans were able to get a glimpse into Kourtney and Travis’s relationship, and more specifically, the blissful proposal that Travis had planned out for Kourtney.

Fans could tell just how much Travis truly does love Kourtney, with all the thought that he put into the preparation of his engagement, and the constant PDA, which some viewers have complained is ruining the show.

Travis added the finishing touch to their proposal by ensuring that all of Kourtney’s family was present, except for her children. Travis not inviting the kids stirred up much drama amongst the family and made things more difficult for Kourtney.

Kourtney’s children at the time did not seem as though they were too thrilled that she was getting engaged.

Although the children were not excited that Kourtney was getting married to Travis, Scott Disick was slightly excited and happy for her because he knew that she deserved so much better.

Kourtney and Travis are such an amazing couple together, and they complete one another.

It has been such a long time coming for the two to become one, but now that they are, fans will have to tune in and see just how well their life will mesh with one another.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.