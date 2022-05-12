Scott Disick is fuming after the Kardashians begin to cut him out after Kourtney’s engagement

Scott is upset about being left out of Kardashian Jenner family events. Pic credit: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Tensions have been high between Scott Disick and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After recent events, Scott has taken it upon himself to express himself about the current situation with Kourtney, however, his expressions may have lingered over into how he feels about the family as a whole.

Scott is fuming because he’s being left out of family events

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, fans saw that Scott has been letting loose and telling the entire Kardashian-Jenner family how he feels about being left out of events.

Kris had invited Scott to a diner for brunch, and she told him that they were celebrating her birthday there.

Kris was trying to spare Scott’s feelings because she was actually having a bigger party at her new home and hadn’t invited Scott.

Kris tried to lie to Scott and tell him that she was not having a party; however, Scott caught on quickly that Kris was being untruthful with him.

It eventually came out that she would have a birthday party and that Kourtney and Travis would be there, but she was unsure how they would feel about Scott being there.

Scott became emotional because he felt that Kris was no longer treating him like a part of the family just because he no longer was with Kourtney, and now Kourtney had someone new.

Scott found out about Kendall having a party and lost it

If Kris did not intend to invite Scott to her party wasn’t bad enough, Scott also found out that he didn’t get invited to Kendall’s birthday festivities either.

Kendall said initially that she had a little get-together at a club, and Scott was annoyed that he wasn’t invited to the club.

Then it came out that she actually had a small birthday dinner, and she told Scott it was an “intimate” dinner with only maybe 15 people, but Scott was still upset because he didn’t even get invited to that dinner.

Viewers could see just how hurt Scott was that he was no longer invited to family activities, especially seeing how he doesn’t have any other family.

In an earlier episode, Scott mentioned that the Kardashian-Jenner crew were his only family after his parents died.

Scott also mentioned that he did not want things to change between him and the other family members because he and Kourtney did not work out.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.