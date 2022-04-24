Travis Barker claps back at Kourtney Kardashian PDA critic with this NSFW response

Travis Barker addresses a fan regarding the PDA between him and Kourtney Kardashian. Pic credit: TheKardashians/Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, and her beau Travis Barker have recently flaunted their fairy tale relationship.

Some fans do not mind them flaunting; however, some are fed up with their public displays of affection (PDA).

Travis Barker addresses naysayers about his and Kourtney’s PDA

As blissful as the two are, some naysayers do not want to see Travis and Kourtney all over one another.

Travis recently addressed a fan who displayed their utter disgust for him and Kourtney’s excessive PDA.

The fan said, “no Kardashian finger up the a*s, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc etc, anymore? Slacking. “

Travis replied, “Still got the finger up the a*s, and my intestines, we’re totally nude and full PDA with my fiancee [middle finger emoji].”

After Travis replied to the comment, many fans wondered precisely what he meant.

One fan said, “Wait my brain is breaking trying to uncode his response”

Once fans were not trying to decode what Travis’s response meant, fans were feeling some secondhand embarrassment surrounding the topic.

One fan commented, “This relationship is giving major secondhand embarrassment vibes. [Laughing emoji]”

Kris Jenner doesn’t know what to do about Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker

Kris Jenner appeared in a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she spoke about her feelings regarding Kourtney and Travis’s constant need for PDA.

Kris mentioned that when the two are together, everyone in the room gets a little uncomfortable, as they are unsure what to do with themselves.

Kris also commented that Kourtney and Travis are just in “that stage.”

Despite Kris not knowing what to do with herself when around Kourtney and Travis, she made it a point to speak her mind and let everyone know that Kourtney and Travis were made for one another.

She emphasized that they are so in love and that they constantly let everyone know just how much they love one another.

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker display much public affection, some fans genuinely love the two and have no problems with their relationship.

One fan commented, “Am I the only one who loves them? They are in the happy happy stage, and Kourt has never seemed more relaxed or enjoying her life then she does with Travis (from a viewer POV obviously). It’s like she finally exhaled and relaxed.”

Viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode to see if the PDA between Kourtney and Travis has increased.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.