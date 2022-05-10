Here’s why Kris Jenner won’t say a word about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

Kris Jenner is keeping tight-lipped about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged back in October, and fans are anxiously awaiting the couple’s real wedding. After seeing their engagement on The Kardashians last week, impatience is setting in for the couple’s big day.

Kourtney dated Scott Disick for years with no plans to marry him, but after less than a year of dating Travis, she accepted his proposal. Given how fast their relationship is moving already, fans anticipate a quick wedding.

As always, fans are expecting to hear some of the details before the wedding happens since the Kardashian-Jenner family is always in the spotlight, but it looks like this time, the family is staying as tight-lipped as possible.

Kris Jenner ‘sworn to secrecy’ about Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kris Jenner said of the wedding, “I have been sworn to secrecy,” before adding, “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

However, the story is more about respecting Kourtney’s wishes than keeping things private as the family’s best momager. Kris said that Kourtney wanted to keep the wedding details a secret and out of the public eye.

Kris said she’s “gonna sit in the background” and won’t “say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

The real deal wedding seems to be a serious matter to Kourtney, unlike her unofficial Elvis-officiated wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammys. Although the ceremony was celebrated with photos and everyone looked happy, the couple couldn’t get a marriage license, so the Vegas wedding isn’t legit.

With so many changes in Kourtney’s life, fans are curious whether a new baby or the wedding will happen first.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Although it’s been a while since the episodes were filmed, fans still have no confirmation that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

She fired back at rumors about her being pregnant early on in their new reality series, saying that people have no idea what others are going through, and it was hard to always see people talking about her weight gain online while she was going through treatment for IVF.

During the last episode of The Kardashians, fans watched Kourtney and Travis travel to a fertility clinic for egg retrieval and sample to see if there were any healthy specimens left to use for the IVF. For more details, fans will have to continue watching the show to see how Kourtney and Travis’s relationship progresses.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.