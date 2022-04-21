Kourtney Kardashian responds to ‘rude’ pregnancy rumors after gaining weight due to IVF

Kourtney Kardashian calls pregnancy rumors and weight gain comments “rude” amidst her struggle with IVF treatments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her experience of wanting to have a baby with Travis Barker and what she’s dealing with in the process.

Momager Kris Jenner paid her oldest daughter a visit in Calabasas and asked how things were going with IVF and trying to have another baby.

However, Kourtney revealed that things weren’t going as well as it seemed with IVF, and she was tired of constant rumors and comments about her weight and possible pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian claps back at pregnancy rumors

While speaking to Kris, Kourtney said, “Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant.’ ‘Kourtney’s gained so much weight.’ And I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

Kourtney then revealed that her IVF treatments had caused weight gain and other unwanted side effects.

She said that the medication they gave her “put me into menopause” and has caused more fertility issues rather than solving them.

Kris was stunned at Kourtney’s statement, but Kourtney explained herself further in her confessional, explaining that she believes IVF is having the “complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive” because of her caution with what goes into her body.

Although fertility expert Dr. Jenna Turocy told Parade that “IVF does not cause menopause,” there is no doubt that Kourtney is struggling with the treatment.

Kourtney talked with Kris further, opening up about her feelings throughout the whole situation.

Kourtney Kardashian has heart-to-heart with Kris Jenner

As the two talked, Kourtney revealed to her mom that she struggled with depression from her medication. The revelation was surprising to viewers and Kris alike, as Kourtney has seemed happier than ever lately.

Kourtney admitted that she does have “everything in the world to be happy about,” but she was still feeling down because of the medication.

Then Kris opened up, revealing to her daughter that she suffered a miscarriage in 1994, which resulted in similar things that Kourtney was going through now. She told her daughter, “Everything you just described, the exact same thing happened.”

Kris then gave her oldest daughter some encouragement that within a year, she and Travis would have their own baby together, and things would be going well for them. It would just take a little bit of time.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.