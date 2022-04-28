Travis Barker teases possible Kourtney Kardashian marriage again this week after trip to Italy

Travis Barker sparked speculation after posting a picture of a church while on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian in Milan. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker stirred up rumors recently after posting an Instagram story from a Milan church while on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian.

Fans speculated that the pair might have gotten married (again!) while on their romantic getaway in Italy, where they’ve been all week.

It’s not surprising that the Blink 182 drummer and The Kardashians star would once again start rumors since it appears they are addicted to the drama of wedding speculation.

Travis posted a picture of an empty church in Milan, sparking speculation

Travis posted the Instagram story this week, showing the inside of a beautiful church with stained glass windows and empty seats, though there was no caption.

No other members of the Kardashian family have been spotted with the couple in Italy, so most likely, Travis was showing followers a nice picture, but you never know with this couple.

There has also been speculation that they might have been looking at wedding venues; perhaps we will see a Milan wedding on The Kardashians at some point?

Pic credit: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis were papped arriving at their hotel in Milan on April 27, both wearing lots of black as usual. Kourtney wore a black leather trench coat with chunky black shoes, and Travis wore a long, gray jacket over black jeans and a t-shirt.

Travis and Kourtney got ‘married’ in Las Vegas but did not obtain a license

Travis and Kourtney got married in Las Vegas after he performed at the GRAMMYs, posting the pictures to Instagram on April 6.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Travis captioned his Instagram photo with the famous line, “what happens in Vegas.”

Kourtney shared multiple pictures with the caption, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

However, the dramatic pair claimed they could not obtain a marriage license yet, so it was simply practice for their actual wedding. However, a real wedding has yet to be planned, and no details have been given yet about what it might look like.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in October

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in October, with the pair surrounded by candles and hundreds of flowers.

Kourtney posted a picture of the proposal on her Instagram with the caption, “forever.”

The proposal is finally shown in a trailer for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, with the whole family in on the secret plans. After the proposal, the pair are shown at a dinner with the entire family, as Kourtney’s mom gives a toast to the happy couple.

However, Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, is later shown talking to Khloe, telling her the kids were upset about being kept in the dark.

He said, “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there. Hopefully, they’re invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?”

The Kardashians airs on Hulu.