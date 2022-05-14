The Kardashians viewers blast Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for ‘ruining the show’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been criticized on Reddit for their constant PDA on The Kardashians. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not known for their subtle ways of showing affection for each other, preferring to let their open mouths and tongues do the talking.

Unfortunately, their constant PDA is making the rest of the world dry as a bone, with viewers forced to endure watching it all over their TV screens on Hulu’s The Kardashians, and those in their immediate vicinity forced to watch uncomfortably.

While it’s always cute when a couple has a lot of love for each other, it can be too much at times and fans of the Kardashians took to Reddit to share their displeasure at having to watch the Poosh founder and blink-182 drummer make-out constantly.

Redditors are not happy with the PDA Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker display

Some fans have even claimed the pair are “ruining the show” with their juvenile antics, and have had enough.

In a Reddit post titled, Kourtney and Travis are ruining the show, a fan voiced their frustration with always having to watch the couple, referencing a scene with a realtor and an extremely cringe-worthy scene at the fertility doctor.

The same fan made a joke, claiming, “they’re making me not want to keep up with the kardashians.”

They continued, “It’s plain rude and the people around them do not consent to see such NSFW stuff – gross.”

Some Redditors think Kourtney and Travis are taking too much screentime

The majority of Redditors were in agreement with the original poster, with one writing, “I roll my eyes whenever they’re making out but the doctors office scene…too much. You’re adults in your FOURTIES!!!!! making the poor Healthcare worker so uncomfortable because they can’t act like adults. Its disgusting.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another Redditor felt Kourtney and Travis were taking up too much screentime with their storyline, writing, “This. It’s tanking the show because it’s the biggest focus. We’ve barely seen Kendall and Kylie, Khloe hasn’t had much to do, and the last few episodes have just been a celebration of Kim being a boss babe.”

Travis’ proposal to Kourtney was shown on a recent episode of The Kardashians

Kourtney and Travis’s beachside proposal was shown on a recent episode of The Kardashians, with viewers finally getting to see what went down behind the scenes.

It’s clear Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris helped Travis plan a majority of it, with the family seen enjoying a dinner afterward. Kourtney posted a picture of the October proposal to her Instagram, with the caption, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

The pair later had an Elvis wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 6, though Kourtney posted to her Instagram that it was “practice,” and they did not obtain a license yet.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.