Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may have just hosted their wedding shower — Here’s what we know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker apparently had a wedding shower and their friends shared details on Instagram. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are again celebrating their love, though it’s not so much with tongues this time but an apparent wedding shower.

While the pair was silent on social media, and didn’t reveal any details or pictures from the possible Palm Springs soiree, their friends did.

Friends of Kourtney and Travis posted pictures from what looked like a wedding shower

Toby Morse posted a picture to his Instagram Stories of himself lounging with sunglasses on and clearly enjoying the atmosphere. He tagged Travis and Kourtney in the pic.

He captioned the photo, “Beautiful Day Today! Thanks for having us and congrats #YoureSoCool.” The You’re So Cool hashtag was a reference to the couple’s favorite movie, True Romance.

In the background of the photo, letter balloons were hanging in a large window in what looked like the words “Kravis 4ever.”

The ‘wedding shower’ featured skull cookies and a screening of Edward Scissorhands

Another friend of the couple, Phil Riportella, posted a picture of a black-and-white skull cookie; is it really surprising that a couple like Kourtney and Travis would have skulls instead of heart-shaped cookies at a wedding shower?

In a move that only Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer could pull off, a screening of Edward Scissorhands was shown in front of the pool. Fans of the couple will remember they dressed up as characters from the movie for Halloween.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in Santa Barbara in October

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Travis’ October proposal to Kourtney was shown and fans finally got to enjoy a behind-the-scenes peek of everything that went down behind those Instagram shots.

Unfortunately for Kourtney, not everyone was willing to share in her happiness, including her kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney’s children were not included in the proposal

In a heart-wrenching scene, Kourtney is seen telling her daughter Penelope over the phone that she got engaged. Rather than being overjoyed, the youngster is upset and in tears, later hanging up on Kourtney.

It’s unclear if Kourtney’s kids attended the Palm Springs wedding shower.

It was revealed earlier in the episode that Kris Jenner didn’t know how to get Kourtney’s kids (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) out of the house without letting Scott know about the upcoming engagement, and felt they were too young anyways.

This, however, turned out to be a bad decision, with Kourtney telling cameras it “probably wasn’t her best.”

Kourtney and Travis got ‘married’ in Las Vegas in April

Kourtney and Travis already got married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, posting the pictures to Instagram on April 6. However, Kourtney claimed it wasn’t legal since they couldn’t get a license at that time of night, and just called it “practice.”

Kourtney posted a series of pictures from the night, with the caption, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.