Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s thigh in sultry ‘after party’ snap 

Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Fresh off their Italian vacation and red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are letting the good times roll.

Travis shared some sweet behind-the-scenes photos with his fiancee, including photos that featured Kourtney’s thighs.

It seems the lovers don’t care about criticism of their public displays of affection. Travis’ latest pictures included a lot of PDA, and it doesn’t appear that their lovefest is slowing down at all.

Travis Barker packs on the PDA and kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s thigh

Travis Barker shared some racy photos with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian as the two showed affection and appeared to have fun. He posted the pictures on his social media, where he received praise for his aesthetics.

Kourtney wore a black strapless minidress as she sat elevated while Travis bent down to kiss her thigh. Kourtney looked at the camera while Travis wore sunglasses and stared at his target.

Another photo taken from above the couple shows Kourtney looking up and posing as Travis focuses on her thigh again. The last image was of Kourtney and Travis’ fingers intertwined, each featuring manicured letters.

He wrote as the caption, “We are the after party,” referencing his exciting nature.

The two wore black and white as Travis’ tattoos were on full display.

Kourtney and Travis’ whirlwind romance

Kourtney and Travis’ whirlwind romance is enough to make heads spin.

The two were first linked at the beginning of 2021 when a source told Us Weekly, “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months.”

The two made multiple appearances on each other’s social media pages and even hung out with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. From an outside perspective, it appeared things were getting serious between the lovers, and engagement rumors swirled.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged after less than one year of dating. Travis proposed during a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California. Cameras for the Hulu series The Kardashians were rolling and captured the romantic moment.

Early this year, chatty sources revealed that Kourtney was aiming for a baby. She began doing IVF, a topic she also discussed on her reality show.

Now, the two are headed down the aisle, but they made sure to get a highly-publicized practice run under their belt. The wedding will likely be covered on Kourtney’s Hulu show, just like the engagement was.

The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.